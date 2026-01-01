SAIMC presents knowledge-sharing session on predictive maintenance

April 2026 SAIMC

SAIMC will hold a KS4I knowledge-sharing event focused on technical innovation in engineering. SICK Automation hosts the session on 22 April 2026 at Lanseria, led by Hendrik Spies, discussing the move from condition monitoring to predictive maintenance. The event is scheduled from 12:00 to 13:30 at 24 Eagle Lane, Lanseria Corporate Estate.

The session, titled ‘From Condition Monitoring to Predictive Maintenance: The Digital Journey’, will examine the progression from reactive and preventive maintenance to predictive and prescriptive approaches, highlighting how digital technologies are reshaping asset management. Key topics include the role of IIoT sensors and edge devices in enabling real-time insights, as well as the development of robust data pipelines spanning SCADA systems, cloud platforms and advanced analytics.

Practical case studies across industrial applications such as pumps, conveyors, and motors will provide attendees with real-world perspectives on implementation.

The event includes a networking session with refreshments, and is open to industry professionals interested in advancing maintenance strategies through digitalisation.

For more information contact Jane Collett, SAIMC, jane.collett@saimc.co.za, +27 82 528 1238 , www.saimc.co.za





