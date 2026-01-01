Panel PC for industrial HMI markets

April 2026 Industrial Computer Hardware

AAEON has announced its new AI Panel PC series, the NIKY-2155-NX. Equipped with an integrated NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX module, a 40 cm TFT-LCD display, and a robust industrial I/O, AAEON has indicated the product is positioned for use in applications requiring on-system inferencing such as industrial control panels.

While the NIKY-2155-NX’s most substantial difference to AAEON’s existing Panel PC offerings is its onboard AI engine, the system also impresses with its node-to-node and peripheral device connectivity options. Four USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports are provided for the installation of cameras, sensors or other devices, while two Gigabit Ethernet ports grant high-speed wired networking.

Joining the NIKY-2155-NX’s USB and LAN are DB-9 ports for both CANBus and RS-232/422/485, as well as a DB-15 port offering a 13-bit DIO designed to provide users with sufficient industrial communication options for both modern and legacy system equipment. The system also offers wireless expansion through both an M.2 E-Key and M.2 B-Key slot.

The NIKY-2155-NX is equipped with a 40 cm TFT-LCD full HD touchscreen display and choice of either VESA or panel mounting options, again catering to actory automation segments such as advanced HMI solutions. Given its proposed deployment scenarios, the system has a broad -5 to 55°C operating temperature range as well as a power input range of 12 to 24 V and impressive vibration and shock tolerance.





