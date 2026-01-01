Direct drive with integrated control

The PSD 40 direct drive is a mechatronic system with integrated control, bus interface, and absolute measuring system with no battery required. The drive is ideally suited for adjusting machine axes during format changes. Thanks to the stepper motor with integrated control and bus communication, higher speeds are possible even with low torques.
The absolute measuring system for 986 to 4026 revolutions eliminates the need for time-consuming reference runs, increasing machine efficiency. Direct position measurement ensures high positioning accuracy. The galvanic isolation between the motor and controller, without a clutch, allows for the simple implementation of an emergency stop function without interrupting communication with the controller.
The drive can be easily addressed via a rotary switch. Using an optional hollow shaft, the device can be mounted to a spindle without an additional coupling. The direct drive is also available in a longitudinal version, PSD 41. With the optional, rotatable front housing, the direct drives can be mounted to the machine in any position. No angled connectors are required.
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