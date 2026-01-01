Epoxy encapsulant unlocks expansion for motion monitoring specialist

April 2026 Motion Control & Drives

When Rotech Systems and Encoders’ potting compound was discontinued, it exposed a deeper issue as unreliable supply was already limiting production growth. Unable to forecast deliveries or secure consistent stock, Rotech could not commit to increasing output. By implementing a structured supply model with encapsulant expert, Intertronics, the company removed the bottleneck and expanded annual production from 1500 to 4000 units.

Rotech manufactures motion encoders, vibration sensors, and associated speed relays for conveyer belts, mixers, elevators, and equipment for harsh environments such as quarries and mines. It uses an epoxy encapsulant to protect from the dust and debris common to these challenging surroundings.

Managing director, John Hoey could see the demand for Rotech’s products, but uncertainty over potting compound supply left him unable to commit to greater order numbers. When it was revealed that the epoxy was being discontinued, Rotech launched a search for a new, trusted supplier and found Intertronics.

“Rotech’s technical requirements were specific and clear,” said Craig Geerthsen, lead sales specialist at Intertronics. “The material needed reasonably low viscosity to flow around the sensors without forming air pockets. Rotech mixes the epoxy by hand, but suitable bulk packaging was required to accommodate higher volumes and automation in the future,” he added.

After the initial discussion, Intertronics recommended Rotech technicians to test IRS2040-1 Epoxy Potting Compound, a fire-retardant epoxy encapsulant. The test reported that it adhered to the thermoplastic shell, was easy to mix by hand, and was supplied in useful quantities for their development. Rotech gives Intertronics its forecast for the year and the supplier ships at agreed intervals, providing security and reduced risk for both. “You don’t often get a good sales team combined with a good technical team. They’re knowledgeable, the response time is great, and they give me peace of mind. As a manufacturer, that’s invaluable,” reflected Hoey.

Replacing the obsolete encapsulant was only part of the task. Intertronics reviewed the specification from the ground up, defining what the application genuinely required instead of copying the previous material. The collaboration also introduced forecasting discipline, scheduled deliveries, inventory and shelf-life management, packaging flexibility and forward planning for automation. The result was a scalable supply model, not just continuity of material.

With dependable material supply in place, Rotech expanded output and increased annual sales by 67%, strengthening its position in the United Kingdom and South African mining sectors. Scheduled material deliveries from Intertronics to its Cheshire headquarters now underpin production planning and future growth.

For more information contact Holly Coates, Intertronics, +44 1865 842 842 , holly.coates@intertronics.co.uk, www.intertronics.co.uk





