SA’s next gen scientists set for Tunisia science festival

April 2026 News



Diya Zacaria.

Research projects by local young scientists that address real-world challenges in education systems, aviation engineering, and AI will be on display at the 2026 International Festival of Engineering Science and Technology held in Tunisia, organised by the Tunisian Association for the Future of Science and Technology. The three selected participants, all medal winners at last year’s Eskom Expo for Young Scientists International Science Fair are Diya Zacaria from The High School for Girls Potchefstroom; Nathan Moolman from Leeuwenhof Akademie in Johannesburg; and Nicolaas Steenkamp from Stellenbosch High School.



Nathan Moolman.

Zacaria, 16, will exhibit her research project titled ‘Smart stepping: A computational algorithm for efficient school movement’. The project was selected for its innovative application of computational modelling to improve school logistics. The Smart Stepping prototype used a mathematical algorithm to analyse timetable data and optimise the sequence of class periods.

Moolman,16, will showcase his research project titled ‘Performance evaluation of a NACA airfoil with conventional flap versus morphing surface integration’. The project was selected for its strong engineering focus and relevance to sustainable aviation innovation. Aerodynamic simulations compared the performance of a morphing aerofoil with a conventional flapped aerofoil.



Nicolaas Steenkamp.

Steenkamp, 16, will present his research project titled ‘Evaluating the impact of reinforcement strategies on learning efficiency and adaptability in Q-learning algorithms’. The project was selected for its clear exploration of reinforcement learning principles through a simplified computational model. A Q-learning agent was developed to play the game Hexapawn and trained using three reinforcement approaches: reward-only, punishment-only and a combined reward-punishment strategy.

For more information contact Eskom Expo for Young Scientists, +27 76 674 1455 , jevanne@exposcience.co.za, www.exposcience.co.za





