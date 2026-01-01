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Motion Control & Drives



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Smart, effortless precision bearing installation

April 2026 Motion Control & Drives


The SKF TMFT 36/PRO delivers a durable, fast and safe solution for professional bearing installation. Designed for ease of use, this professional tool kit ensures correct mounting across shaft, housing and blind applications, making precision fitting simpler than ever.

“The design innovations of this professional fitting tool set the benchmark for long lasting, quick to fit bearing installation devices,” says product manager, Eddie Martens. SKF has engineered the optimal combination of impact ring and sleeve to ensure effective transmission of mounting force to the bearing. The impact ring’s diameter precisely fits the inner and outer bearing dimensions, while its click fit connection with the sleeve delivers stability and durability, minimising the risk of damage to bearing raceways or rolling elements.

Built for durability, the TMFT 36/PRO features components crafted from high quality materials, enhancing operator confidence through resilience under demanding conditions and ensuring safe, efficient bearing installation. The impact rings are manufactured from high impact resistant, glass fibre reinforced polyamide for exceptional longevity and can also be used under a press. Moreover, clear markings on each ring facilitates size identification, speeding up selection.

The PRO version sleeve is crafted from durable aluminium with an anodised coating. In addition to enhancing durability, this smart design also ensures a secure grip and efficient mounting.


The heavy duty dead blow hammer incorporates a nylon double sided head that provides impact strength, minimises wear and prevents component damage. Due to its powerful strike, only a few blows are required to seat the bearing or seal, while the ergonomic handle and integrated handguard provide excellent grip while protecting the operator’s hands from injuries during use.

The fitting tool accommodates bearings with bore diameters from 10 to 55 mm, and thanks to its versatile design, is equally suited for mounting other components such as bushings, seals, rings and belt pulleys.

The TMFT 36/PRO kit includes 36 impact rings of various sizes, three aluminium impact sleeves, a heavy-duty dead-blow hammer and a set of instructions, all conveniently packed into a sturdy, lightweight, portable tool case with storage inlays. Clear, easy to read instructions printed inside the case lid provide quick reference at a glance. Designed to install thousands of bearings and seal rings over its lifetime, the TMFT 36 PRO provides operators with an intuitive experience, delivering unmatched durability and performance. “By combining long term reliability with superior results, it offers ultimate value for money, making this fitting tool a smart investment that empowers customers with efficiency and safety, reinforcing confidence in every installation,” concludes Martens.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 821 3500
Email: samantha.joubert@skf.com
www: www.skf.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about SKF South Africa


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