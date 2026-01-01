Controlled shaft support for screw conveyors in harsh operating environments

April 2026 Motion Control & Drives

BMG’s Bearings division has expanded its Timken product offering to include split cylindrical hanger units, engineered for screw conveyor shafts operating in demanding environments. These robust units deliver reliable performance under continuous load, heavy contamination and high mechanical stress in bulk material handling applications.

“Screw conveyors that operate in arduous conditions are subjected to sustained demands on bearing support and sealing performance,” says Gift Davhana, product specialist in BMG’s Bearings division. “These hanger units have been developed by Timken to support screw conveyor shafts in applications where alignment control, sealing integrity and accommodation of axial movement are critical to bearing service life.”

The units are essential for use in abrasive and high-duty conveyor applications in many industries including mining, minerals processing, and bulk materials handling. Each unit in the range features a cast iron split housing fitted with expansion-type split cylindrical roller bearings. This allows the shaft to move axially, while remaining fully supported under radial load. The housing also includes a drilled and tapped boss for direct mounting to conveyor cross bracing or other structural members.

BMG specialists recommend incorporating a swivel-type fixing into the mounting design to allow for static alignment, particularly in conveyor systems subject to structural deflection or installation tolerances.

Sealing performance is a key feature of the Timken hanger unit design. Supplied as standard by BMG, each unit includes double felt seals and two seal grooves on both sides of the housing. This configuration supports alternative sealing arrangements when enhanced protection against dust or fine particulate ingress is needed. The seal groove geometry also accommodates strip seal combinations, which can be tailored to specific material handling environments.

For added contamination control, the housing can be specified with a tapped port between the seal grooves at each end. This allows grease or air to be introduced into the sealing area, purging contaminants and extending operating intervals in harsh conditions.

These hanger units are designed for use with expansion type bearings only and have defined limits on permissible radial loading. BMG recommends assessing load conditions and sealing requirements to ensure correct unit selection for each application. The BMG team works closely with customers to define precise mechanical requirements and ensure accurate bearing selection for each application. The team advises on cost-effective solutions that improve machinery productivity, extend system service life and reduce maintenance demands.

BMG introduces the latest global technologies, trends and products to the local market to meet exact customer demand. Through its critical focus on entire production processes, the company’s extensive range of quality branded components, engineering solutions and technical services optimise productivity and enhance process plant operating reliability.

Credit(s)

Bearing Man Group t/a BMG





