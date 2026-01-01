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Electrical Power & Protection



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SF6-free MV switchgear for Western Cape Fruit Processors

April 2026 Electrical Power & Protection

Schneider Electric and Technoserve Medium Voltage have installed the award-winning RM AirSeT SF6-free pure air medium voltage (MV) switchgear at the Western Cape Fruit Processors’ (WCFP) facility in the Elgin Valley, Grabouw.

WCFP is today a leading producer of premium clear fruit juice concentrates and is renowned for its commitment to purity and flavours, sourcing only the finest apples and pears from the region’s rich agricultural landscape.

The fruit processor depends on a stable and efficient energy supply to maintain its operations, from processing and cold storage to packaging and distribution, and the company took the decision to implement Schneider Electric’s RM AirSeT. This is a strategic move that ensures both operational reliability and alignment with future decarbonisation goals.

Future-ready energy infrastructure

For years, WCFP had, among others, relied on Schneider Electric’s older generation RM6 ring main unit (RMU) to support its high-volume operations. In its efforts to modernise, the company took the decision to engage Technoserve Medium Voltage to evaluate the integrity of its existing systems.

“When Western Cape Fruit Processors tasked us to have a closer look at its power infrastructure, we discovered the older-generation Schneider Electric RM6 unit had performed reliably for decades,” explains Evans Coetzee, general manager at Technoserve Medium Voltage. “Replacing it with the RM AirSeT was a natural evolution, providing a safe, modern and environmentally responsible solution that ensures compliance with the latest standards while supporting WCFP’s sustainability objectives.”

Wessel Vermeulen, engineering manager at WCFP adds: “WCFP is committed to modernising our infrastructure in a way that aligns with our long-term environmental goals. The RM AirSeT not only strengthens our operational reliability, but also supports our transition toward greener operations.”

Modern technology for next-generation infrastructure

The RM AirSeT offers key benefits that position WCFP for long-term resilience and efficiency:

• Zero SF6 emissions: Uses pure air insulation with no global warming potential and no toxic by-products.

• Enhanced mechanical endurance: Rated for up to 10 000 switching cycles, making it ideal for frequent operations.

• Digital integration: Natively compatible with Schneider Electric’s Easergy T300 RTU for advanced smart grid monitoring, diagnostics and control.

• Safety and reliability: Features a sealed-for-life stainless steel tank with IP67 protection, and is available in Schneider Electric Type Tested enclosures with internal arc classification for enhanced operator safety.

A step toward sustainable growth

For Schneider Electric and Technoserve, this deployment demonstrates how innovation in electrical infrastructure can drive meaningful sustainability results. The RM AirSeT allows WCFP to take the important step towards operations that are both future proofed and aligned with South Africa’s broader decarbonisation objectives.

“RM AirSeT represents the future of sustainable power distribution,” says Brighton Mwarehwa, offer and marketing director for power systems at Schneider Electric. “We are thrilled to form part of WCFP’s efforts to future proof its operations with greener, pure-air switchgear.”

The RM AirSeT recently earned global recognition for its environmental innovation, and was honoured by the World Economic Forum Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders as a ‘Champion of the Scope 3 Downstream Solutions Challenge’ in the sustainable design category. This accolade underscores the AirSeT series’ role in decarbonising electrical distribution systems and advancing net-zero ambitions worldwide.


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Articles: More information and articles about Schneider Electric South Africa


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