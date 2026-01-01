Innovative cable entry for maximum flexibility and efficiency

April 2026 Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors

icotek is setting new standards in terms of flexibility, efficiency and space-saving with a new series of cable glands. Thanks to the unique conical structure, the innovative solution allows different cable diameters to be routed through a single standard cut-out.

Maximum flexibility and easy installation

The specially developed, conical sealing membranes adapt flexibly to cable diameters from 3 to 28 mm. This enables the secure fixing of different cable sizes and the angled routing of rigid cables without damaging the membrane. Installation is quick, tool-free and requires just four screws.

Highlightness and versatility

With a protection rating of up to IP65/IP66, the cable glands are optimally protected against dust, dirt and moisture. This makes them ideal for applications in mechanical and plant engineering, automation technology and control cabinets. Compatibility with standardised cut-outs facilitates integration into existing systems and reduces storage costs. Product benefits include:

• Maximum flexibility in cable routing

• Space-saving design

• Large clamping range (3 – 28 mm)

• Two sizes with a total of seven configurations

• Low storage costs

With this new product, icotek provides a future-orientated solution for all applications where flexibility, efficiency and reliability are required.

For more information contact Tlotlo Moshweu, Radél, +27 11 888 6696 , info@radel.co.za, www.radel.co.za





