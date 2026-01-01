Africa Automation Indaba 2026 announces influential speakers

April 2026 News



Alderman James Vos.

Momentum is building for Africa Automation Indaba 2026, with the first wave of influential speakers now confirmed for the continent’s leading executive forum dedicated to automation, process control, smart manufacturing and industrial digitalisation.

Taking place on 13 and 14 May 2026 at the Radisson Collection Hotel, Waterfront in Cape Town, the Africa Automation Indaba will bring together industry leaders, policymakers, investors, engineers, and technology innovators for two focused days of strategic discussion and collaboration to accelerate Africa’s industrial transformation.

The Indaba is designed as a high-level gathering where decision makers can explore practical solutions, investment opportunities, and emerging technologies shaping the future of industry across the continent. Seats are filling steadily, and organisers are encouraging automation professionals, technology leaders, and policymakers to secure their participation now.



Dr Devon Hagedorn-Hansen.

Influential voices shaping the conversation

The Indaba will feature a diverse lineup of speakers from government, academia, industry, and technology innovation. Among the influential voices already confirmed are:

Alderman James Vos, mayoral committee member for economic growth at the City of Cape Town will deliver the official welcome and opening remarks on behalf of the South African government. His address will highlight the role of automation, investment and technology in strengthening economic growth and industrial competitiveness.

Dr Devon Hagedorn-Hansen, managing director at AMT3D will address one of the most pressing challenges facing African industry: bridging the automation skills gap. His session will examine workforce readiness, advanced manufacturing capabilities and the competencies required to accelerate Industry 4.0 adoption across the continent.



Professor Horman Chitonge.

Professor Horman Chitonge, a leading development studies scholar and economic policy expert will present a strategic analysis of high-growth sectors for investment in automation. His insights will explore how automation can unlock productivity gains, strengthen industrial policy and drive inclusive economic transformation.

Lerato Ditshego, chief executive officer of Ditshego Media, will serve as programme director and strategic facilitator for the Indaba, guiding the dialogue across sessions and connecting the perspectives of industry leaders, policymakers, and technology innovators.

Also joining the programme is Arthur Goldstuck, founder and CEO of World Wide Worx who will present a data-driven perspective on AI and automation readiness in Africa. His session will explore digital transformation trends, the adoption of artificial intelligence, and what they mean for the continent’s competitiveness in the global technology economy.

The full conference programme, including additional speakers and session topics, can be viewed at www.tinyurl.com/3hyxcdsu



Lerato Ditshego.

A defining moment for Africa’s automation sector

The launch of the Africa Automation Indaba comes at a time when automation, artificial intelligence and digital technologies are rapidly reshaping global industry. Across Africa, organisations are increasingly recognising the importance of investing in smarter systems, advanced manufacturing, and digital infrastructure to remain competitive.

Over two transformative days, the Indaba will provide a platform for meaningful dialogue, collaboration and knowledge sharing, connecting leaders and innovators who are actively redefining Africa’s industrial trajectory. From industrial policy and automation investment to skills development and AI adoption, the discussions taking place at the Indaba will help shape the continent’s next phase of industrial growth.



Arthur Goldstuck.

Seats are limited – secure your place at Africa Automation Indaba 2026

Africa Automation Indaba brings together senior industry leaders, policymakers, investors, and technology innovators shaping the future of automation across the continent. With a highly curated programme and limited capacity, delegate seats are strictly limited.

At R6500 excl. VAT, your registration gives you access to two days of executive-level insights, strategic networking and future-focused industry dialogue in a premium environment.

Demand is already strong and seats are allocated on a first-come basis. Once capacity is reached, registrations will close.

Don’t delay. Secure your place now and be part of the conversation shaping Africa’s industrial future.

Click here to register. For online, see link below

Follow AATF on social media for updates.

more information contact Hanli Goncalves, RX Africa, +27 82 601 4339 , hanli.goncalves1@rxglobal.com, www.rxglobal.com





