Why expert O&M will secure South Africa’s energy future

April 2026 Electrical Power & Protection

South Africa’s clean energy sector is entering a new phase: attention is no longer centred on installing new capacity, it now focuses on how consistently these assets perform. As more companies depend on embedded generation to stabilise operations and manage electricity costs, day-to-day performance has become one of the most critical factors influencing business continuity. This shift firmly places operations and maintenance (O&M) at the centre of long-term energy reliability and financial returns.



Dane Links, head of Operations and Maintenance.

Where O&M; fits in and why it matters

O&M; is the specialised discipline that ensures power plants operate as intended throughout their lifespan. It covers technical oversight, continuous monitoring, preventive maintenance, fault detection and on-site interventions. In practice, it acts as the operational backbone that keeps energy infrastructure delivering at its designed performance levels.

While many organisations have internal engineering or facilities teams, few have the expertise needed to manage today’s distributed generation plants. Modern installations often combine multiple technologies that must work together seamlessly and dynamically, making performance management far more complex than general maintenance. Without dedicated skills, small deviations go unnoticed, operational decisions become reactive and performance gradually declines over time.

This is why more businesses are choosing to treat O&M; as a specialist function rather than an internal add-on. The increasing complexity of energy systems requires focused attention and technical capability that is difficult to maintain in-house.

The growing complexity of energy operations

What were once simple photovoltaic arrays have evolved into integrated power systems that may include energy storage, wind inputs, generators, and sophisticated control software. These assets operate under challenging conditions such as temperature extremes, dust exposure, storms and fluctuations in grid quality. Each of these variables affects performance and raises the likelihood of inefficiencies.

Traditional, schedule-based maintenance can no longer keep pace. Intermittent site visits may identify visible issues, but they do not detect gradual efficiency loss or emerging faults that occur between inspections. Over time, these undetected issues accumulate and erode output, reducing financial returns and weakening operational resilience.

Modern O&M; models address this challenge by combining continuous system visibility with timely intervention, ensuring that distributed generation remains stable, even under variable conditions.



Hanno Mostert, chief asset management officer.

From manual oversight to data-driven intelligence

O&M; has expanded from reactive repairs to a technical discipline driven by real-time intelligence. Connected sensors and asset management platforms now provide continuous insight across multiple sites, monitoring generation levels, storage behaviour, inverter efficiency and environmental conditions. Early warnings are identified long before they affect performance. Predictive analytics strengthen this capability by identifying patterns that indicate future failure risks such as rising temperatures in storage units or gradual dips in electrical performance.

This proactive approach is enhanced by a range of technologies. For example, drones improve inspection accuracy, while robotic cleaning systems keep panels performing well in dusty regions, and infrared imaging highlights hotspots that signal component stress. When combined with strong analytics, these tools allow O&M; teams to resolve issues before they escalate, ensuring predictable output and protecting long-term returns.

Why outsourced O&M; is gaining traction

As energy systems become more complicated, the skills needed to manage them have become equally specialised. Few organisations have the internal capacity to interpret performance data, carry out predictive maintenance or respond quickly to complex system faults. This capability gap is driving the increased adoption of outsourced O&M.

External providers bring the technical depth, structured processes and advanced monitoring systems needed to ensure consistent plant performance without the cost of developing and retaining the skill in-house. They bring dedicated teams, 24-hour oversight, defined response procedures and expertise across multi-technology installations. This reduces operational risk and allows internal teams to focus on core business priorities, rather than the demanding daily requirements of plant operations.

A strong O&M; partner supports performance through clear reporting, robust preventive and predictive maintenance frameworks, and reliable supplier relationships. They also offer transparency and accountability, helping asset owners understand system behaviour and the steps being taken to safeguard performance.

Building resilience for South Africa’s energy future

As clean energy adoption accelerates, resilience will increasingly determine the success of energy projects. Asset owners require systems that can withstand environmental pressures, grid fluctuations and the operational complexity of modern, decentralised generation. Data-led O&M, supported by experienced partners, is essential to achieving this resilience.

South Africa’s energy future depends not only on adding new capacity, but on ensuring that existing assets deliver consistent, measurable value. By adopting modern O&M; practices and partnering with specialists who understand the intricacies of distributed energy, businesses can secure reliable performance, protect returns and build a more stable, sustainable operating environment.

For more information contact Sustainable Power Solutions, contact@sps.africa, www.sps.africa





