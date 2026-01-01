SAIMC knowledge sharing event

April 2026 SAIMC

The SAIMC is organising a technical knowledge-sharing event on Wednesday, 22 April 2026 , from 12:00 to 13:30. Afterwards, attendees are invited to network and enjoy refreshments. Hendrik Spies from SICK Sensor Intelligence will join us to offer his perspective on ‘From Condition Monitoring to Predictive Maintenance: The Digital Journey’.

This event is part of the Knowledge Sharing for Industry (KS4I) series and will take place at the SICK Automation Southern Africa premises located at 24 Eagle Lane, Lanseria Corporate Estate, Lanseria.

The presentation will address the evolution of maintenance strategies, detailing the progression from reactive and preventive approaches to predictive and prescriptive maintenance models.

Emphasis will be placed on the technologies facilitating this transition, with particular attention to the role of IIoT sensors and edge devices in providing real-time operational insights.

The session will further explore the development of robust data pipelines that integrate systems ranging from SCADA to cloud-based analytics platforms.

Attendees will gain practical understanding through case studies involving pumps, conveyors, and motors, demonstrating the application of digital tools to enhance reliability, optimise maintenance planning, and minimise downtime.

For more information contact Jane Collett, +27 82 528 1238 , jane.collett@saimc.co.za, www.saimc.co.za

Credit(s)

SAIMC





