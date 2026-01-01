Control Station and Dimension Software partner to connect control performance monitoring with enterprise operations intelligence

April 2026 Fieldbus & Industrial Networking

Control Station has entered into a strategic technology partnership with Dimension Software, a leading provider of industrial operations management platforms. The collaboration connects Control Station’s PlantESP control loop performance monitoring (CLPM) platform with Dimension Software’s Asset Intellect operations intelligence environment, enabling manufacturers to operationalise control performance insights across their organisations.

Industry studies suggest that 30 to 40% of industrial control loops operate below optimal performance, contributing to lost production throughput, increased energy consumption and inconsistent product quality. While modern analytics tools can identify these issues, many organisations struggle to translate diagnostic insights into coordinated operational improvements. The partnership between Control Station and Dimension Software addresses this challenge by aligning complementary technologies that help engineering and operations teams move more quickly from issue identification to corrective action.

Control Station’s PlantESP platform leverages a production facility’s existing historical process data to proactively identify poorly performing control loops, oscillations, valve issues and tuning deficiencies that undermine regulatory control. These issues frequently contribute to process instability and production inefficiencies across continuous and batch manufacturing environments.

Dimension Software’s Asset Intellect platform provides a unified, browser-based operations management environment that aggregates, integrates, contextualises and visualises operational and business data in real time. It enables organisations to create a centralised ‘single source of truth’ for operations by integrating data from enterprise systems such as AVEVA PI, SAP/Maximo, Power BI and other operational technologies such as process alarms, IIoT and geospatial systems. Through the collaboration, PlantESP diagnostics identifying poorly performing control loops can be surfaced within Asset Intellect dashboards alongside production, maintenance and operational data. Engineering and operations teams can then evaluate control performance issues within their broader operational context and initiate corrective workflows directly from the Asset Intellect environment.

“By partnering with Dimension Software, we are expanding our ecosystem of world-class technology partners while making it easier for manufacturers to translate control performance insights into operational improvements,” sais Damien Munroe, vice president of partner development at Control Station. “The collaboration aligns with our ongoing mission of making process optimisation simpler and more accessible for industrial organisations.”

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in New Zealand, Dimension Software develops operational intelligence platforms that help industrial organisations unlock value from their existing data infrastructure. The company supports over 15 000 enterprise users, spanning across key process industries including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, and pulp and paper; and empowering global organisations such as Abbott, BHP and Enbridge. The company originally formed to deliver expanded capabilities within the AVEVA PI ecosystem, and has since introduced industry-leading platforms including Asset Intellect. Asset Intellect is modular, vendor-agnostic and low-code configurable, allowing organisations to rapidly deploy operational intelligence solutions without extensive custom development. The platform enables operations teams to visualise performance metrics, manage operational workflows and coordinate responses to emerging operational issues.

“We have first-hand experience with control loop performance monitoring and recognise both the importance of optimising regulatory control and the complexity involved in analysing process data,” said Yong The, director of business development and global sales at Dimension Software. “Through our partnership with Control Station, we are able to offer customers a fully integrated and market-leading CLPM capability while continuing our mission of unlocking operational value from existing data and systems.”

PlantESP remains the industry’s leading CLPM solution, leveraging existing process data to uncover performance issues that degrade production throughput and product quality. By detecting oscillations, valve stiction and poorly tuned loops, the platform helps manufacturers improve process stability and sustain high-performance regulatory control. By combining PlantESP’s controller diagnostics with Asset Intellect’s operational intelligence environment, the partnership enables manufacturers to connect control performance insights with enterprise decision workflows, helping operations teams reduce process variability, improve throughput and sustain operational excellence.

For more information contact Cathi Merritt, Control Station, +1 319 721 9238 , cmerritt@controlspr.com, www.controlspr.com





