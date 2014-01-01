Is South Africa equipped to manufacture?

April 2026 News

Southern Africa remains one of the continent’s most industrialised regions, led by South Africa’s diversified manufacturing base. Despite this foundation, manufacturing contributes only a modest share to regional GDP, reflecting a sector that has yet to fully unlock its potential. While capacity exists, it is under pressure from energy instability, logistics constraints and slow economic growth. However, the region is not lacking capability, but rather the enabling environment required to scale production competitively.

Southern Africa’s manufacturing sector is supported by several key advantages:

• A relatively established industrial base, particularly in South Africa.

• Abundant natural resources enabling downstream beneficiation.

• Strategic access to regional and global markets.

• Growing demand driven by urbanisation and AfCFTA trade integration.

These fundamentals position the region as a potential manufacturing hub for the continent. However, persistent structural challenges continue to constrain growth:

• Energy insecurity, impacting production reliability.

• Logistics inefficiencies, including port and rail bottlenecks.

• Limited integration into global value chains.

• Skills and technology gaps, particularly in advanced manufacturing.

Addressing these constraints is critical to unlocking industrial scale.

These challenges and opportunities will take centre stage at the upcoming Manufacturing Indaba, taking place on 14–15 July 2026 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg. This is Africa’s leading platform dedicated to advancing industrialisation.

The two-day event will bring together policymakers, manufacturers, investors, and technology leaders to explore practical solutions to strengthen local production, enhance competitiveness and accelerate Africa’s industrial transformation.

With a strong focus on localisation, innovation and investment, the Manufacturing Indaba provides a critical platform to align stakeholders and drive actionable outcomes for the sector.

Southern Africa is equipped for manufacturing, but is not yet optimised The foundations are in place, but unlocking true industrial scale will require coordinated action across energy, infrastructure and policy. As Africa moves toward a more integrated economic future, platforms like the Manufacturing Indaba will play a role in shaping the conversations, partnerships and investments needed to position the region as a globally competitive manufacturing hub.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/manufacturingindaba

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/manufacturing-indaba

For more information contact Palesa Mogagabe, +27 11 463 9184 , palesa@manufacturingindaba.co.za, www. manufacturingin-daba.co.za





