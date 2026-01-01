Experience the future of engineering
April 2026
News
The 2026 Eplan Next26 marks the premiere of a completely new event format; a global festival for visionaries, decision makers and users from various industries and engineering. With the theme ‘Where Industry Meets Tomorrow’, Eplan is bringing together an international community in Munich, Germany on 20 and 21 May 2026. More than 1200 participants, including component manufacturers, machine manufacturers, operators and experts in various sectors will be united by the desire to shape the future of industrial automation and engineering.
The two-day event will combine inspiring keynote presentations, a Future Lab, practice-oriented best practice sessions, master classes with real outcomes, live demos and interactive experiences to create a festival that will make engineering come alive. Eplan vice president, Jan Fleming explains: “Eplan Next26 will be an experience for everyone who is shaping the future of engineering. Our goal is to bring together people from around the world who are advancing industrial developments. Our users get specific ideas to accelerate and simplify their processes, and decision makers gain new orientation, hear about the latest trends and get clear signals for setting the strategic advancement of their companies.”
Jan Fleming, vice president, Eplan.
Highlights include an exclusive sneak peek at the new Eplan Platform 2027. Furthermore, two key new innovations will also be celebrating premieres:
• Eplan Copilot, the AI that is taking its rightful place in engineering.
• Eplan Smart Sourcing, the new solution for automated, data-based component procurement.
“With Eplan Next26, we’re establishing a completely new format for our international engineering community,” says CEO, Sebastian Seitz. “Premier speakers from Siemens and DMG Mori, as well as Eaton China, will be joining us in Munich. Our attendees will be getting exclusive insights into processes and technologies that will be shaping industrial advancements in the coming years.”
An accompanying specialist trade show will bring together more than twenty Eplan partners who will be presenting their Eplan solutions. Industry leaders including ABB, Eaton, Lapp, Phoenix Contact, Rittal, Rockwell Automation, Siemens and Weidmüller will be joining. We’re not just going to be talking about the future, we’ll be experiencing it live and in person. Showcasing these innovations live for the first time will make Eplan Next26 a true milestone,” concludes Fleming.
For more information contact Reyneke Johan, EPLAN Software & Service, +27 83 925 2054, reyneke.j@eplan.co.za, www.eplan.co.za
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