Distance sensor for confined spaces

The O6D100 from ifm has been designed as a powerful all-rounder for typical applications in object detection, distance measurement, and positioning. Typical applications include material handling, robotics, assembly automation, and logistics.
Thanks to its PMD time-of-flight technology, the sensor enables reliable and robust detection regardless of an object’s colour, angle and characteristics. The ultimate black mode feature makes it particularly effective when dealing with dark, reflective or otherwise challenging objects.
The three operating modes Fine, Standard and Fast can be switched via IO-Link, offering maximum flexibility. This allows one single sensor to meet the requirements of a wide range of applications. With a long detection range of 3 metres, it is also suitable for use outside the immediate process environment.
Another standout feature is the adjustable hysteresis. The factory setting enables stable switching states even with changing colours. For single-colour objects, the user can adjust hysteresis via IO-Link.
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