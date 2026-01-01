Scalable, high-capacity double-stack busway system

April 2026 Electrical Power & Protection

Vertiv has expanded its PowerBar Track busway family with the introduction of a compact, high-capacity double-stack design that enables higher power density while optimising valuable white space. Designed to address rapidly evolving AI workloads within colocation and hyperscale data centres, the scalable system delivers high-capacity power distribution through a flexible, modular architecture that supports future growth, enables improved energy efficiency and provides simplified deployment. The solution is designed to meet rigorous global safety and performance standards, with configurations of up to 2000 A under UL standard 857, and up to 2500 A for IEC 61439-6, with variants in copper and aluminium conductors.

The PowerBar Track enables safe, continuous power delivery and live configuration changes without system downtime. Its open-track architecture allows operators to install or relocate tap-off boxes anywhere along the busway while maintaining active load distribution. Each connection point includes built-in mechanical and electrical interlocks for operator safety, and optional integrated metering provides real-time visibility of power usage for improved capacity planning and energy management. The double stack configuration supports higher capacity and more connections per tap-off box and can also scale vertically to serve high density environments efficiently.

“Power distribution must keep pace with the scale and density of modern AI and high-performance computing environments,” said Kyle Keeper, senior vice president of the power business unit at Vertiv. “As customers navigate increasing power demands, tighter space constraints and rapidly evolving infrastructure requirements, they need solutions that provide flexibility. The PowerBar Track double stack is designed to address these challenges by enabling compact yet scalable expansion, supporting live changes and delivering the reliability required in mission-critical data centre environments.”

The busway system integrates seamlessly with the broader Vertiv end-to-end power train, including Vertiv PowerBoard switchgear, UPS systems and racks, forming a complete and coordinated infrastructure for high-density applications. Supported by Vertiv’s global manufacturing and service network, the PowerBar Track can be configured to aid maintenance, helping reduce maintenance-related downtime while enabling faster deployment and greater adaptability for data centres undergoing rapid expansion. The PowerBar Track also contributes to the Vertiv 360AI power ecosystem, which combines power distribution, protection and management technologies designed to support the next generation of AI-ready digital infrastructure.

Vertiv PowerBar Track integrates with Vertiv OneCore, a scalable prefabricated data centre infrastructure solution, and Vertiv SmartRun, a modular overhead IT infrastructure system, enabling a cohesive approach to modular, scalable data centre design.

For more information contact Nicola Read, icomm, icomm@pr.co.za, www.vertiv.com





