Scalable, high-capacity double-stack busway system
April 2026
Electrical Power & Protection
Vertiv has expanded its PowerBar Track busway family with the introduction of a compact, high-capacity double-stack design that enables higher power density while optimising valuable white space. Designed to address rapidly evolving AI workloads within colocation and hyperscale data centres, the scalable system delivers high-capacity power distribution through a flexible, modular architecture that supports future growth, enables improved energy efficiency and provides simplified deployment. The solution is designed to meet rigorous global safety and performance standards, with configurations of up to 2000 A under UL standard 857, and up to 2500 A for IEC 61439-6, with variants in copper and aluminium conductors.
The PowerBar Track enables safe, continuous power delivery and live configuration changes without system downtime. Its open-track architecture allows operators to install or relocate tap-off boxes anywhere along the busway while maintaining active load distribution. Each connection point includes built-in mechanical and electrical interlocks for operator safety, and optional integrated metering provides real-time visibility of power usage for improved capacity planning and energy management. The double stack configuration supports higher capacity and more connections per tap-off box and can also scale vertically to serve high density environments efficiently.
“Power distribution must keep pace with the scale and density of modern AI and high-performance computing environments,” said Kyle Keeper, senior vice president of the power business unit at Vertiv. “As customers navigate increasing power demands, tighter space constraints and rapidly evolving infrastructure requirements, they need solutions that provide flexibility. The PowerBar Track double stack is designed to address these challenges by enabling compact yet scalable expansion, supporting live changes and delivering the reliability required in mission-critical data centre environments.”
The busway system integrates seamlessly with the broader Vertiv end-to-end power train, including Vertiv PowerBoard switchgear, UPS systems and racks, forming a complete and coordinated infrastructure for high-density applications. Supported by Vertiv’s global manufacturing and service network, the PowerBar Track can be configured to aid maintenance, helping reduce maintenance-related downtime while enabling faster deployment and greater adaptability for data centres undergoing rapid expansion. The PowerBar Track also contributes to the Vertiv 360AI power ecosystem, which combines power distribution, protection and management technologies designed to support the next generation of AI-ready digital infrastructure.
Vertiv PowerBar Track integrates with Vertiv OneCore, a scalable prefabricated data centre infrastructure solution, and Vertiv SmartRun, a modular overhead IT infrastructure system, enabling a cohesive approach to modular, scalable data centre design.
For more information contact Nicola Read, icomm, icomm@pr.co.za, www.vertiv.com
Further reading:
SF6-free MV switchgear for Western Cape Fruit Processors
Schneider Electric South Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
Schneider Electric and Technoserve Medium Voltage have installed the award-winning RM AirSeT SF6-free pure air MV switchgear at the Western Cape Fruit Processors facility in the Elgin Valley, Grabouw.
Read more...
Why expert O&M will secure South Africa’s energy future
Electrical Power & Protection
South Africa’s clean energy sector is entering a new phase. Attention has moved from installing new capacity to how consistently these assets perform. This shift places operations and maintenance at the centre of long-term energy reliability and financial returns.
Read more...
Why it pays to outsource boiler operations
Electrical Power & Protection
Associated Energy Services has improved energy efficiency by 35% at a large FMCG manufacturer’s site and followed up with a 21% improvement at a second.
Read more...
Cable entry plate for reliable protection under extreme conditions
Electrical Power & Protection
With the new KEL-DPU-OD cable entry plate, icotek presents an innovative solution for applications that are permanently exposed to strong UV radiation, weathering and temperature fluctuations.
Read more...
Future-ready electrical infrastructure for evolving mine needs
Electrical Power & Protection
The ability to design and scale electrical infrastructure for mines’ changing needs has become a critical competitive advantage for Trafo Power Solutions, allowing customers to avoid costly re-engineering as their mines evolve.
Read more...
How batteries can help SA avoid a grid crisis
WEG Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
Last year, Spain and Portugal lost up to 60% of their electrical power in mere seconds. It’s crucial that SA avoids a similar grid crisis, and battery energy storage systems are vital for that transition.
Read more...
Real-time modelling for a resilient, bi-directional energy future
Schneider Electric South Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
South Africa’s electrical grid is a classic example of a traditional power system, designed for one-way energy flow. This is where real-time grid modelling becomes critical.
Read more...
Why grid flexibility and reliability are more important than you think
Schneider Electric South Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
In South Africa the grid was never designed to accommodate large-scale rooftop solar adoption, widespread distributed generation, or the rapid growth of electric vehicles and charging infrastructure. As the electricity landscape and grid evolve, flexibility and reliability should become part of this equation.
Read more...
Electric mobility can bring predictability to international energy disruptions
Electrical Power & Protection
South Africa is vulnerable to international market shifts. Today we are more dependent on energy than we were in the 1970s, and the events unfolding in the Middle East are a catalyst for greater energy independence.
Read more...
Bi-directional programmable power
Vepac Electronics
Electrical Power & Protection
The SM15K Series from Vepac offers programmable DC power supplies with high efficiency, stability and flexibility. Its constant power output significantly expands the voltage and current range compared to traditional power supplies.
Read more...