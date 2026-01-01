Future-ready electrical infrastructure for evolving mine needs

April 2026 Electrical Power & Protection

The ability to design and scale electrical infrastructure for mines’ changing needs has become a critical competitive advantage for Trafo Power Solutions, allowing customers to avoid costly re-engineering as their mines evolve.

“Mining is dynamic by nature, and this fundamentally shapes our approach to designing transformers, modular substations and other solutions for the sector,” explains David Claassen, managing director of Trafo Power Solutions. “Mines often need to move equipment around, for instance, and even the load requirements may change over time, so we design with that in mind.”

This requires that Trafo Power Solutions be engaged with the customer from the very earliest stages of a mining project, often even before formal feasibility studies begin. Mines typically require high-level estimate numbers during concept or desktop studies and this is where the company begins helping mines to shape their longer-term electrical strategy.

“We get involved at pre-feasibility or even concept stage,” Claassen says. “Our tender and proposals department is geared to provide indicative costing fast by using our wide reference base where we have detailed data on our extensive installed footprint.”

By entering the process early, the company can add technical value to foundational decisions to avoid costly re-designs at a later stage. Customers are guided through the available options in aspects such as transformer sizing, substation placement and modular configurations, aligning not only with initial load requirements, but with the entire life-of-mine plan.

“By talking to customers early and asking the right questions, we develop an understanding of what their future plans are and can design accordingly,” he explains. “Instead of providing a 2 MVA transformer, we might suggest a 3 MVA unit that fits the same footprint to avoid the cost and operational disruption of upgrading.”

This approach can also help to control initial startup costs while providing flexibility as the project evolves. He notes that containerised modular substations are increasingly favoured by mining customers for their mobility, scalability and reduced civil works requirements. In contrast to brick-and-mortar substations, modular units can be moved as the mine develops, supporting phased expansions or shifting production priorities.

“Modular substations lend themselves to flexibility because of their plug-and-play design,” Claassen says. “Our skid-mounted or mobile options are ideal for mining operations where relocation is expected, whether underground or on surface.”

This lifecycle-focused mindset allows Trafo Power Solutions to align electrical infrastructure with long-term operational realities rather than short-term project constraints. It ensures that mines can increase production, shift layouts or accelerate expansion plans without being constrained by equipment designed only for the initial build.

“Our aim is to give our clients the best possible experience at all levels, and at every stage in the life of their project,” he concludes. “We take responsibility, we ask the right questions, and we make sure the infrastructure we supply keeps supporting them long into the future.”

For more information contact Trafo Power Solutions, +27 11 325 4007 , info@trafo.co.za, www.trafo.co.za





