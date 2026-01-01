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Motion Control & Drives



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Local assembly and stockholding boost industrial drive solutions

April 2026 Motion Control & Drives


BMG has strengthened its industrial drive solutions offering with the introduction of locally assembled and stocked Nord MAXXDRIVE XC industrial gear units, a development designed to improve availability, reduce lead times and support high-torque applications in Africa.

The MAXXDRIVE XC series forms part of BMG’s large industrial gear unit range, engineered by NORD DRIVESYSTEMS for demanding applications where durability, high load capacity and operational reliability are essential.

“To introduce our expanded Nord offering, BMG recently hosted a series of MAXXDRIVE roadshows in Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg, providing industry professionals with an opportunity to explore the advanced technology and diverse applications,” says regional manager, Barry Stoltz for BMG’s gears electro-mechanical division. “Our events showcased the capabilities of the MAXXDRIVE range and highlighted the advantages of BMG’s local assembly and stock availability. These industrial gear units are available in both parallel-shaft and right-angle configurations, offering flexibility for a wide range of installations. The design supports very high ratios and can be combined with other Nord gear technologies to extend capability in heavy-duty drive systems.”

BMG and NORD DRIVESYSTEMS have maintained a long-standing partnership since 1996, working together to expand the availability of geared motor solutions across Africa. This collaboration has steadily grown the presence of Nord products in local industries through BMG’s extensive distribution network, engineering support and service capabilities.

The MAXXDRIVE XC range builds on this partnership by combining global engineering expertise with local assembly capability. BMG has invested in specialised tooling, training and stock holding to support the local assembly of these industrial gear units, ensuring faster delivery and greater responsiveness to customer requirements.

Industrial gear units in the MAXXDRIVE range are designed with case-carburised, precision-finished gears and high-quality roller bearings that ensure an extended operating life under heavy loads. Optimised internal geometries and accurate shaft alignment contribute to high load-bearing capacity, low operating noise and reliable lubrication performance in demanding operating environments.

A critical feature of the design is Nord’s modular Unicase housing concept. Unlike traditional split housings, the one-piece structure ensures accurate alignment and rigidity, which improves gear tooth contact and enhances operational reliability. This configuration also simplifies assembly and maintenance procedures, while maintaining precise tolerances across the gear unit.

For customers, this design translates into improved serviceability and reduced downtime. The assembly process is significantly faster than with conventional designs, enabling quicker turnaround during maintenance or repairs. This system also ensures continuous production operations in many industries, including mining, cement, materials handling and processing.

BMG’s local stock holding of MAXXDRIVE XC units further strengthens supply reliability. By maintaining key sizes and configurations within its inventory and assembling units locally, the company can respond rapidly to customer requirements and provide industrial gear units suited to specific applications.

This product range complements BMG’s extensive portfolio of industrial gear technologies, expanding the options available to engineers and plant operators seeking robust solutions for conveyors, crushers, mixers and other heavy-duty systems.

For more information contact Barry Stoltz, BMG, +27 11 620 7471, barrys@bmgworld.net, www.bmgworld.net




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