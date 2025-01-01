DCS for maximum plant efficiency and reliability

April 2026 PLCs, DCSs & Controllers

ABB has introduced SPR2025, the latest Symphony Plus DCS package release to enable modernisation and efficient performance for the process and power industries. This release supports upgrades for both existing installations and new deployments. It upgrades existing Harmony Rack-based systems without disruption or having to deploy the latest automation innovations for new projects. Online upgrades, enhanced OS and virtualisation support, powerful conversion tools, and a clear evolution path allow customers in industries such as power, water, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, and pulp and paper to implement improvements at their own pace, ensuring continual reliability and minimal risk.

Symphony Plus delivers stronger communications performance and strengthens data integration across distributed operations. With system-wide OPC UA, ethernet backbone and support for smart field devices using the latest FDI technology, operators benefit from secure, standardised and interoperable connectivity, enabling connection of different devices and platforms.

The inclusion of Automation Extended functionality utilising separation of concerns architecture enables Symphony Plus customers to adopt advanced automation and digital technologies without disruption. By separating control and digital environments, customers can deploy system performance monitoring, advanced analytics and AI-based decision support applications, while maintaining the reliability and security of core control processes.

“SPR2025 advances our commitment to help customers modernize without disruption, at their own pace, while protecting their existing investments,” said Stefan Basenach, senior vice president, process automation technology, ABB. “With online upgrades and enhanced digital connectivity, this secure, scalable and future-ready release empowers customers to operate more efficiently today, while preparing for the next wave of industrial innovation.”

Key enhancements introduced in the SPR2025 release strengthen system performance, improve lifecycle efficiency and enable secure, future-ready operational environments. Major updates include:

• Version synchronisation and online upgrades for a more streamlined and predictable system-wide upgrade experience, reducing engineering effort and minimising operational disruption.

• Support for latest Microsoft operating systems and multiple virtualisation platforms enables multi OS deployment, simplifying lifecycle management across modern IT/OT environments and enhancing long-term sustainability.

• Enhanced OPC UA connectivity provides secure standards-based interoperability, ensuring seamless data exchange and readiness for evolving digital architectures.

• Advanced device management with Field Information Manager (FIM) accelerates device onboarding, improves diagnostics, and streamlines maintenance of instruments.

• Expanded system-wide connectivity enables the use of additional Virtual Plant Network interfaces to optimise communications and reduce the system footprint.

• Seamless evolution from Harmony Rack to SDe series, supported by powerful automated conversion tools, allows customers to preserve prior intellectual investment.

With these upgrades, SPR2025 delivers a more flexible, interoperable and secure control environment engineered to help industrial operators modernise without disruption, while meeting the demands of tomorrow’s automation.

Credit(s)

ABB South Africa





