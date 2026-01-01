Cable entry plate for reliable protection under extreme conditions
April 2026
Electrical Power & Protection
With the new KEL-DPU-OD cable entry plate, icotek presents an innovative solution for applications that are permanently exposed to strong UV radiation, weathering and temperature fluctuations. The robust, snap-in entry plate has high material resistance, extended service life, and versatile indoor and outdoor applications. Thanks to its F1 listing in accordance with UL 746C, the KEL-DPU-OD meets the highest requirements for UV and weather resistance. This makes it particularly suitable for photovoltaic systems, energy and environmental technology, and industrial outdoor installations. Its approvals in accordance with UL 6703, UL 6703A, UL 3703, and UL 1703 underline its high quality and safety standards.
The cable entry plate allows numerous cables with diameters from 3,2 to 20,5 mm to be routed in the smallest of spaces, and ensures double sealing with IP66/IP68 and UL Type 4X. Its snap-in design and screw-mounting option allow for flexible and quick installation. Pierced membranes can be resealed with ST-B plugs.
A special advantage is that the optionally available threaded bushings allow installation from the inside of the enclosure, giving effective protection against vandalism and unauthorised access. With its high packing density, excellent strain relief, and outstanding material quality, the KEL-DPUOD offers an economical and durable solution for demanding applications in industrial environments.
For more information contact Tlotlo Moshweu, Radél, +27 11 888 6696, info@radel.co.za, www.radel.co.za
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