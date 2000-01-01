Siemens launches new generation of logic controller

April 2026 PLCs, DCSs & Controllers

Siemens has launched the latest generation of its proven intelligent logic controller, LOGO! 9. The logic controller enables simple implementation of small automation projects, from switching and control tasks in building services to mechanical and apparatus engineering. This marks a comprehensive generational change after 11 years, setting new standards in ‘everyday automation’. Its significantly enhanced performance, combined with modern operating comfort, flexible engineering and forward-looking security, is tailored to the requirements of modern automation projects.

New colour touchscreen display on the base module

“The requirements for compact controllers have fundamentally changed. What could once be realised with simple logic functions now requires precise data processing, intuitive operating concept, and seamless security. LOGO! 9 combines the computing power and security standards of larger systems with the familiar simplicity and cost-effectiveness of a compact logic module for the first time, futureproofing our customers’ applications,” says Annemarie Große Frie, head of automation systems at Siemens Digital Industries.

More performance for more demanding applications

LOGO! 9 offers twice the function block count, going up to 800. This enables significantly more complex logic applications, so that in many cases, no additional control devices are required. The extended expansion level with up to 64 digital inputs, 60 digital outputs, and 16 analogue inputs and outputs each creates scope for larger and more demanding projects. The new analogue expansion module, AM4 with selectable analogue resolution, along with new calculation functions and floating-point number support, enables precise control and measured value processing at the highest level directly in the controller. These performance enhancements mean greater application flexibility, fewer additional components, and therefore, lower effort across the entire lifecycle without unnecessarily complicating the architecture.

The new touch colour display (resolution 320 × 240 px) with an enlarged area directly on the base module displays more information at a glance, ensuring clear operation and fast diagnostics. For even better visualisation and maximum readability directly on the machine, the new 11 cm text display (480 × 272 px) with two Ethernet ports and secure communication to the LOGO! base module is also available.

The software LOGO! Soft Comfort Version 9 is now available as a plug-and-play solution via USB stick, and is fully compatible with older projects and generations. The integrated LOGO! Web Editor, including simulation, is a tool for all platforms and now supports macOS and Linux in addition to Windows. The new user management (UMAC) with four roles ensures clear rights distribution from administrator to operator, and significantly accelerates engineering processes.

Security and sustainability by design for the future

LOGO! 9 is designed for the Siemens EcoTech label and for tomorrow’s sustainability requirements. Secure Boot and secure LOGO! communication protect against unwanted manipulation and unauthorised access. Firmware updates via LSC (LOGO! Soft Comfort) and factory reset with IP retention guarantee secure and efficient operation throughout the entire lifecycle. The combination of security and sustainability makes LOGO! 9 a futureproof solution.

For more information contact Siemens South Africa, cbcqueries.za@siemens.com, www.siemens.co.za

Credit(s)

Siemens South Africa





