Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


PLCs, DCSs & Controllers



Print this page printer friendly version

Siemens launches new generation of logic controller

April 2026 PLCs, DCSs & Controllers

Siemens has launched the latest generation of its proven intelligent logic controller, LOGO! 9. The logic controller enables simple implementation of small automation projects, from switching and control tasks in building services to mechanical and apparatus engineering. This marks a comprehensive generational change after 11 years, setting new standards in ‘everyday automation’. Its significantly enhanced performance, combined with modern operating comfort, flexible engineering and forward-looking security, is tailored to the requirements of modern automation projects.

New colour touchscreen display on the base module

“The requirements for compact controllers have fundamentally changed. What could once be realised with simple logic functions now requires precise data processing, intuitive operating concept, and seamless security. LOGO! 9 combines the computing power and security standards of larger systems with the familiar simplicity and cost-effectiveness of a compact logic module for the first time, futureproofing our customers’ applications,” says Annemarie Große Frie, head of automation systems at Siemens Digital Industries.

More performance for more demanding applications

LOGO! 9 offers twice the function block count, going up to 800. This enables significantly more complex logic applications, so that in many cases, no additional control devices are required. The extended expansion level with up to 64 digital inputs, 60 digital outputs, and 16 analogue inputs and outputs each creates scope for larger and more demanding projects. The new analogue expansion module, AM4 with selectable analogue resolution, along with new calculation functions and floating-point number support, enables precise control and measured value processing at the highest level directly in the controller. These performance enhancements mean greater application flexibility, fewer additional components, and therefore, lower effort across the entire lifecycle without unnecessarily complicating the architecture.

The new touch colour display (resolution 320 × 240 px) with an enlarged area directly on the base module displays more information at a glance, ensuring clear operation and fast diagnostics. For even better visualisation and maximum readability directly on the machine, the new 11 cm text display (480 × 272 px) with two Ethernet ports and secure communication to the LOGO! base module is also available.

The software LOGO! Soft Comfort Version 9 is now available as a plug-and-play solution via USB stick, and is fully compatible with older projects and generations. The integrated LOGO! Web Editor, including simulation, is a tool for all platforms and now supports macOS and Linux in addition to Windows. The new user management (UMAC) with four roles ensures clear rights distribution from administrator to operator, and significantly accelerates engineering processes.

Security and sustainability by design for the future

LOGO! 9 is designed for the Siemens EcoTech label and for tomorrow’s sustainability requirements. Secure Boot and secure LOGO! communication protect against unwanted manipulation and unauthorised access. Firmware updates via LSC (LOGO! Soft Comfort) and factory reset with IP retention guarantee secure and efficient operation throughout the entire lifecycle. The combination of security and sustainability makes LOGO! 9 a futureproof solution.

For more information contact Siemens South Africa, cbcqueries.za@siemens.com, www.siemens.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 652 2000
Email: helpdesk.za@siemens.com
www: www.siemens.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Siemens South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

DCS for maximum plant efficiency and reliability
ABB South Africa PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
ABB has introduced SPR2025, the latest Symphony Plus DCS package release to enable modernisation and efficient performance for the process and power industries.

Read more...
AI-powered on-premises analytics for industrial drives
Siemens South Africa Motion Control & Drives
Siemens is introducing a new on-premises analytics solution for industrial drive systems. The software enables users to evaluate drive data entirely within their own infrastructure and meet stringent data-sovereignty requirements.

Read more...
Future-proof automation
Vepac Electronics PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
The highly adaptable SALZ control system consists of open hardware, modular engineering software based on a virtualisation concept and an integrated app store.

Read more...
Robust PLC for field applications
ifm - South Africa PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
ifm is a leading suppliers of robust control systems for mobile use. Its ecomat series comprises PLCs, I/O modules and sensors that can withstand the harsh environmental influences of mobile applications.

Read more...
ABB’s new flagship DCS
ABB South Africa PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
ABB has launched the latest version of its flagship distributed control system, to help industrial operators modernise without disruption and accelerate their path toward next generation automation.

Read more...
Siemens manages shipbuilding process for HD Hyundai
Siemens South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Siemens has been selected by HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering as a preferred partner to establish an integrated platform to manage the entire shipbuilding process as a single data flow to help ensure consistency across all its global shipyard facilities.

Read more...
Adroit Technologies drives global SCADA for Iochpe-Maxion
Adroit Technologies PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Adroit Technologies has been appointed by Iochpe-Maxion, parent company of one of the world’s largest wheel manufacturers and producers of structural components in the Americas, as its global SCADA partner. The partnership will standardise operational visibility, reliability and control across 34 manufacturing facilities worldwide.

Read more...
Extended DCS enables industrial innovation with continuity
ABB South Africa PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
ABB has introduced its Automation Extended programme, a strategic evolution of its distributed control systems (DCS), designed to help industries modernise without disruption.

Read more...
Sustainable aviation fuel
Siemens South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Siemens and the cleantech company CAPHENIA have entered a partnership to scale the production of sustainable aviation fuel.

Read more...
Unearthing AI’s real value in African mining
Siemens South Africa IT in Manufacturing
At Mining Indaba 2026, where miners and technology innovators explored how partnerships are turning AI’s potential into meaningful operational impact. For Siemens, the answer begins with a clear-eyed view of what AI can and cannot do, and a commitment to deploying it where it matters most - keeping people safe.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  SMART Security Solutions
»  SMART Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved