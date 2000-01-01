AI-powered on-premises analytics for industrial drives

April 2026 Motion Control & Drives

Siemens is introducing Drivetrain Analyser Onsite (DTA Onsite), a new onpremises analytics solution for industrial drive systems. The software enables users to evaluate drive data entirely within their own infrastructure and meet stringent data-sovereignty requirements. As the first module of the new solution, Siemens is releasing DTA Onsite – Monitoring, which provides continuous condition monitoring of mechanical and electrical drivetrain components using locally executed AI methods for pattern recognition and anomaly detection.

Monitoring as a new module for local condition monitoring

DTA Onsite – Monitoring captures high resolution, including precision time protocol (PTP) synchronised vibration and analogue signals acquired via the Connection Modules Vibration (CM VIB), Fast Process Parameters (CM FPP), and IOT (CM IOT). This includes vibration data, analogue values and fingerprint information, which are preprocessed locally and then analysed within the system.

The user interface provides plant level overviews, KPI trend views and detailed diagnostic dashboards, all accessible through a standard web browser. The integrated Industrial AI identifies deviations from typical drivetrain behaviour and provides indications of potential mechanical changes or early stage wear. All data remains within the user’s own infrastructure as the analytics are executed entirely on the industrial PC.

Drivetrain Analyser Onsite complements the existing cloud offering

With Drivetrain Analyser Onsite, Siemens is expanding its drivetrain analytics portfolio with a solution tailored for users preferring strictly local data processing. The Drivetrain Analyser Cloud, launched last year, supports cross site, cloud based analyses and fleet level evaluations. In contrast, DTA Onsite targets industrial environments where data sovereignty, latency requirements or isolated network architectures are key considerations. Both systems follow the same modular concept but differ in operating model, integration environments and regulatory deployment contexts. Like Drivetrain Analyser Cloud, DTA Onsite is part of Siemens Xcelerator.

DTA Onsite runs on industrial PCs and uses a containerised software architecture. The solution supports open and documented interfaces such as MQTT, gRPC, and OPC UA, enabling integration into SCADA systems, edge platforms, industrial IPC environments and maintenance software. Data streams from sensors and automation equipment are consolidated locally and visualised through a unified monitoring interface.

DTA Onsite – Monitoring can be deployed in a wide range of industrial environments and is specifically designed for applications with variable load, speed and operating profiles. This includes production machinery such as extruders, packaging machines and textile machines, where mechanical and process related changes must be detected early. The solution is equally suitable for infrastructure applications such as pump stations, compressors or conveyor systems, which often operate continuously or across varying load conditions. Motion control applications with dynamic movement profiles also benefit from the detailed monitoring capabilities, as load peaks and changing operating states are systematically captured and analysed.

For more information contact Siemens South Africa, cbcqueries.za@siemens.com, www.siemens.co.za

Credit(s)

Siemens South Africa





