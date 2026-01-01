RS South Africa launches student fund for future engineers

April 2026 News

RS South Africa has launched the Student Project Fund, an initiative designed to support engineering and technology students as they transform innovative ideas into practical solutions. It provides selected students with up to R10 000 worth of RS products, enabling them to access the tools and products needed to design, build and test their projects. It forms part of RS’s wider commitment to education, innovation and the development of future engineering talent.



Iloke Alusala, University of Cape Town.

The Student Project Fund is open to students enrolled in engineering or technology-related programmes at South African universities. Applicants are invited to submit proposals outlining their project, how the funding will support its development, and the potential impact of their innovation. Through this initiative, RS aims to help bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world engineering by enabling students to gain practical experience in designing and developing working solutions. “By providing access to high-quality tools and products, we aim to help students transform their ideas into practical applications while gaining valuable hands-on experience that will prepare them for the workplace,” says education and social impact specialist, Wesley Hood. The initiative has already supported several innovative student projects, highlighting the creativity and technical capabilities of South Africa’s emerging engineering talent.



Lilian Mutia, PhD researcher at Nelson Mandela University.

Among the students supported through the fund is Iloke Alusala from the University of Cape Town, who is developing a vision-based drone positioning system designed to operate in environments where GPS signals are unavailable. “This support from RS will help me acquire the products needed to continue developing my project. It is an exciting opportunity that brings my research one step closer to real-world application,” he says.

Another recipient is Lilian Mutia, a PhD researcher at Nelson Mandela University. She is working on a radio-over-fibre system aimed at enabling next-generation connectivity technologies. “I am incredibly grateful for the support from RS through the Student Project Fund. The products will play an important role in helping me advance my research and continue developing the system,” she says.

Projects supported through the initiative span a range of disciplines, including robotics, communication systems, renewable energy technologies and environmental innovation, reflecting the diverse ways in which students are using engineering to address real-world challenges. Through initiatives such as the Student Project Fund, RS continues to invest in engineering education and innovation by empowering students to develop technologies that can have a meaningful impact on society.

Credit(s)

RS South Africa





