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Mining industry alignment will define Africa’s PDS journey

April 2026 News

As African mines advance toward higher safety standards, respond to tightening regulations and rapid technological change, Booyco Electronics says the future of proximity detection systems (PDS) will be shaped by strong long-term industry collaboration.

Booyco Electronics chief executive officer, Anton Lourens stresses that aligned effort across the mining value chain is essential. “Effective PDS rollout only happens when technology suppliers, OEMs, mines and regulators work in step,” he says. “We have seen real progress but the industry must deepen these partnerships if we want sustainable long term success.”

Reflecting on nearly two decades of innovation, Lourens notes that Booyco Electronics has grown alongside the sector. “When we first introduced what were then called ‘collision warning systems’, the technology and regulatory landscape looked very different,” he says. “Our close work with OEMs and mines over the years has ensured that our solutions evolve with their real-world operational needs.”

“A central pillar of PDS success is structured change management. Phased implementation works. When operators, supervisors and management understand the system and buy into the process, you get safer more responsive environments and far fewer disruptions,” he notes.

The introduction of South Africa’s Level 9 vehicle intervention requirement has intensified the need for collaboration. “Level 9 has accelerated conversations across the industry,” Lourens explains. “But technology alone cannot overcome challenges around operator resistance, production concerns or fears of nuisance trip-outs. Those issues require engagement, communication and shared commitment.”

He emphasises that mines involving all key departments from the outset see the best outcomes. “When production, engineering, finance, HR and safety sit around the table from day one, implementation is smoother and acceptance is higher,” he says. “Risk-led planning is non-negotiable. A PDS can only protect people if the mine’s baseline risk assessment is current and aligned to its traffic management plan. Without that foundation, you cannot determine meaningful intervention zones or identify the highest risk equipment.”

Operational readiness has emerged as another critical success factor. “We often find that mines have the hardware on site but the people, processes and infrastructure aren’t ready,” he says. “This misalignment leads to bypassing, delays and low acceptance. The operational readiness assessments help close that gap before deployment even begins.”

He explains that the shift toward sensor fusion will depend on even greater industry cooperation. Mixed fleets need interconnected technologies; standardised interfaces are a step forward, but genuine supplier-to-supplier collaboration is what will unlock full fleet-wide protection.

He concludes with a clear message: “PDS touches everything: compliance, mine planning, equipment design, and behaviour on the ground. No single stakeholder can deliver all of that alone. Partnerships remain the backbone of a future-ready zero harm mining environment.”

For more information contact Booyco Electronics, +27 11 823 6842, info@booyco-electronics.co.za, www.booyco-electronics.co.za




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