How batteries can help SA avoid a grid crisis

April 2026 Electrical Power & Protection

Last year, Spain and Portugal lost up to 60% of their electrical power in mere seconds. The underlying issues exposed tensions between traditional grid infrastructure and the future of energy. It’s crucial that South Africa avoids a similar grid crisis, and battery energy storage systems (BESS) are vital for that transition.

SA’s renewables revolution

South Africans are very familiar with energy challenges. However, both the public and private sectors have started investing in renewable energy sources, and the outcomes have been more than remarkable.

Last year, South Africa had 8,97 GW of solar PV capacity, 11% higher than in 2023, according to the South African Photovoltaic Industry Association (SAPVIA). “Looking back, the shift seemed almost inevitable,” says Pervin Gurie, director of the digital and systems division at WEG Africa. “Sunlight is a big natural resource for South Africa. Even though it took an energy crisis to significantly develop an energy industry around that resource, we’re already enjoying major advantages like helping reduce loadshedding, improving energy independence and supporting economic growth. However, this revolution is just starting, and there is now an additional concern that needs our attention. “With capacity rising, there are now more questions about access to power reserves and grid stability.”



Pervin Gurie, director of the digital and systems division at WEG Africa.

The stability and access question

In late April 2025, parts of Spain and Portugal experienced massive power outages. The causes of these blackouts are still being debated, but the general view is that the grid produced too much power. Critics used the outage to attack renewables, blaming them for creating the instability.

But experts soon dismissed these claims and noted the event instead underscored how traditional grid designs are no longer keeping up with energy innovations. Xavier Daval, chair of the Solar Commission at the French Renewable Energy Association, wrote in PV Magazine that the issue was because of grid codes causing inverters to disconnect due to frequency changes in the grid, and grids need to be redesigned. “Blaming renewables for Spain’s blackout is like faulting the thermometer for the fever. The above situation underscores that grids will have to catch up with energy innovation,” he says. “An abundance of energy can create issues, but it’s a good problem to have. The events in Spain and Portugal reveal the importance of balancing generation with demand. It’s a reminder that the way we operate energy distribution needs to evolve. This shift in perspective has made battery energy storage systems more topical.”

Stability through battery storage

Energy storage is a cornerstone for helping stabilise and upgrade grids, and battery energy storage systems (BESS) are becoming important facilitators for those outcomes.

BESS are large battery systems that plug into local grids, including public utilities, large business premises and community substations. They store energy to be used later, such as during peak periods when grid power becomes pricier, or to inject power when there is insufficient sunshine or wind to drive renewables.

“BESS infrastructure helps take pressure off grids, giving them room to adjust and upgrade without disrupting energy delivery to communities and businesses. BESS helps shave the peaks and reduce the overall load on the grid. These systems let companies do energy stacking to generate and store energy when it’s cheapest, use generated energy on tap, and wheel energy into the grid,” says Gurie.

The range of BESS solutions supports everything from small to utility-scale sites, and supports industries including mining, agriculture, light and heavy industrial, and commercial. These are enabling large individual businesses, commercial and industrial parks and entire communities to store and access power reliably without placing stress on the national grid.

But BESS is more than just storage, it’s a pathway to modern energy technologies. BESS solutions incorporate Industry 4.0 technologies that modernise energy operations, for example, leading BESS vendors such as WEG also offer digital power management systems to increase control, visibility and automation of energy systems.

Stabilising the future’s energy supply

Abundance in renewables is replacing South Africa’s energy shortages. But that abundance will be wasted and even damaging if it cannot be stored and managed. “Energy infrastructure and operations must modernise and upgrade. It’s here that BESS will play a fundamental role,” says Gurie. “Batteries are not just storage. They are the bricks and mortar that we can use to create our modern energy foundation. We are building the capacity to create cheap and abundant energy. Now, we’ll start investing in making sure that abundance always serves our needs. BESS is a central part of that investment.”

Credit(s)

WEG Africa





