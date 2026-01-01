Sustainable manufacturing

April 2026 IT in Manufacturing

ABB’s production facility in Zibo, Shandong province, China is delivering measurable energy and emissions reductions through the implementation of advanced digital energy management and electrification solutions. Driven by a site-wide sustainability roadmap focused on energy efficiency, electrification, renewable electricity and digital energy management, the site has cut energy consumption by 71 MWh and avoided over 63 tons of CO 2 emissions annually, the equivalent to the electricity needed to power several hundred average homes for a month.

The facility has implemented a range of efficiency upgrades across core operations. LED lighting has been installed, air conditioning systems have been optimised based on real-time occupancy data, and upgrades to air compressor controls have reduced unnecessary energy use. Together, these initiatives are improving operational efficiency while lowering both emissions and costs, demonstrating how digitalisation and smart energy management can accelerate low-carbon manufacturing.

The Zibo site, which manufactures wiring accessories for the company’s smart buildings portfolio, has installed an ABB energy management system that monitors, analyses and optimises energy performance across the site. This platform provides real-time visibility into energy consumption, enabling continuous improvement and data-driven decision making.

Building on these efficiency gains, the manufacturing facility operates entirely on renewable electricity, with approximately 15% of the site’s electricity demand now covered through renewable electricity generated by rooftop photovoltaic panels installed within the industrial park, complemented by certified green electricity procurement. The site is certified to ISO 50001 for energy management and has been recognised by local authorities as a Zibo City-level Green Factory, highlighting its role as a regional benchmark for sustainable industrial operations.

“The progress at Zibo shows how Mission to Zero is translated into measurable results,” said Mike Mustapha, president of ABB electrification’s smart buildings division. “By combining digital energy management, efficiency improvements and renewable electricity, the team has delivered tangible reductions in energy use and emissions, while strengthening the competitiveness of the site. This is exactly the kind of progress we want to scale across our global operations.”

Beyond energy and emissions, Zibo has established a clear path toward circular operations. The site has implemented waste reduction and recycling initiatives and is targeting Zero Waste to Landfill certification under UL2799 by the end of 2026, reinforcing its commitment to responsible resource use and sustainable manufacturing. The facility joins a growing global network of ABB Mission to Zero sites spanning Europe, the Americas and Asia, all advancing toward low-carbon, energy-efficient and digitally enabled operations.

Credit(s)

ABB South Africa





