When materials determine processes

April 2026 Mass Measurement

In metal processing, efficiency and safety are of paramount importance when handling fine or free-flowing metal powders, especially if they are prone to clumping or dust formation. Minebea Intec has implemented an automated weighing system for Egyptian Ferro Alloys that enables the precise filling of metal powders from silos, reliably and efficiently.

As one of the leading producers of ferrosilicon and other metallurgical additives, Egyptian Ferro Alloys Company supplies international customers in the steel and foundry industries. The powdered products are used in the desulfurisation, deoxidation and alloying of steel, among other things. These are key process steps for the quality and durability of metallic materials. In order for these additives to be fully effective, they must be batched precisely and processed reliably. This is where the challenges lie. The materials are heavy, sometimes highly adhesive, and place high demands on silo weighing. Precise measurements and maximum process reliability are essential, as even the smallest deviations can have a significant impact on production quality. For these reasons, Egyptian Ferro Alloys Company has switched from manual to fully automatic dosing processes.

Root cause analysis and system adaptation for a more stable filling process

The aim of the project was to replace the error-prone manual filling process with a fully automated system that offers both maximum accuracy and ease of use. The analysis phase began by identifying the causes of the inefficiencies, which included fluctuations in powder dosing and problems with handling sticky materials. Minebea Intec then worked with its partner company EAST to develop a specially customised silo system with automated material feed for the customer.

Components, process validation and system startup

The robust PR 77/100 kg C3MR bending tube load cell impresses with its C3 accuracy class in accordance with OIML R60. Even under difficult conditions, such as those commonly found in the metal industry, it delivers reliable and accurate measurements. The challenges include strong vibrations from machine operation, high temperatures, abrasive or sticky materials, dust exposure and harsh high-pressure cleaning processes.

Based on these measurements, the Maxxis4 weight controller takes over the central control of the filling process. It features modern communication interfaces and is equipped with the IBC filling license, a software function that enables automated, standard-compliant control and monitoring of filling processes in intermediate bulk containers, including tolerance checking, logging and traceability. After extensive process reliability testing, the system was successfully commissioned. Training for the operating personnel rounded off the project.

The result was a stable, efficient and safe filling process that meets the requirements of industrial powder processing in every respect. “By automating the filling process, our customer gains measurable advantages such as precise dosing, reduced material losses and greater safety in daily operations,” says project manager, Beshoy Kamel.

For more information contact Minebea Intec, +49 151 6881492 , heiko.sellin@minebea-intec.com, www.minebea.com





