SICK earns Great Place To Work certification

Sensor specialist SICK South Africa has been awarded Great Place to Work certification, recognising the positive working environment and strong workplace culture it has developed. The recognition is based entirely on direct feedback from employees about their experience working at SICK, demonstrating the company’s commitment to creating a positive work environment and cultivating a culture of trust, accountability and continuous improvement.
Great Place To Work sets a global standard for workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership. With an exceptionally high participation rate, the survey reflected strong employee engagement at SICK and a willingness to contribute to its future development. Responses confirmed the trust and transparency built across teams and provide clear direction on how SICK South Africa can build on its strengths in the future. Over the past years, SICK SZA has implemented initiatives focused on employee development, mentoring, community engagement, reinforcing leadership credibility, transparency, and continuous improvement.
Grant Joyce, managing director of SICK South Africa, says, “We are honoured to be listed as a Great Place to Work-certified company for 2026. We firmly believe that customer satisfaction starts with employee satisfaction and we make the employee experience a top priority. Our success is due to our hardworking leaders and teams who create a positive place to work.” Following the survey, SICK SZA has put in place a structured action plan focused on measurable follow-up on employee feedback and sustainable improvement.
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