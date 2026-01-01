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Electrical Power & Protection



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Bi-directional programmable power

April 2026 Electrical Power & Protection

The SM15K series from Vepac offers programmable DC power supplies with high efficiency, stability and flexibility. Its constant power output significantly expands the voltage and current range compared to traditional power supplies.

Programming is simple via the front-panel UI, web interface or Ethernet. Optional plug-and-play interface modules add more interfacing options and advanced functionality. The master/slave interface module enables parallel operation of up to 60 units, creating high-power DC systems capable of delivering up to 27 000 A.

Bi-directional power flow

The SM15K series features true bi-directional power flow, allowing it to absorb 100% of the power and operate symmetrically across both quadrants. Voltage and current are fully programmable from zero to maximum. Delta’s innovative power regeneration technology achieves up to 95% efficiency by returning full power to the grid. This eliminates the need for costly water-cooling systems, resulting in lower operational expenses, a reduced carbon footprint and compact, energy-efficient test setups that are ideal for battery, PV and inverter applications.

Constant power output

The SM15K series offers exceptional versatility with its constant power output characteristic. It seamlessly adapts to varying voltage and current requirements, delivering performance equivalent to three traditional power supplies with a rectangular VI-curve or auto-ranging output. This provides unmatched flexibility for demanding applications, maximising efficiency while reducing the number of power supplies required.

Exceptional dynamic response

The SM15K series features exceptional dynamic response, recovering output voltage within 200 µs after a full load change from maximum positive current to maximum negative current. This ultra-fast recovery ensures stable and reliable performance in applications with rapid load variations.

Modular high power systems

You can easily configure scalable, high-performance master/slave operation by using the optional interface module and output bus bar assembly kits. The master/slave interface module allows parallel operation of up to 60 units, creating modular high-power DC systems from 15 to 900 kW, while ensuring exceptional dynamic response.

True modularity is achieved with plug-and-play interface cards and a broad selection of bus bar kits, enabling flexible configurations for industrial applications. A set of SM15K power supplies can be reconfigured in minutes, making it an ideal choice for adaptable testing environments.

Comprehensive functionality

The SM15K series comes standard with features like an Ethernet interface, built-in sequencer, PC control software, fine-tune settings and sink mode. For enhanced versatility, optional plug-and-play interface cards support master/slave operation, digital I/O, multiple communication interfaces and analogue programming, offering seamless integration into various test environments.

Delta Elektronika continues its tradition of delivering reliable, low-noise, energy-efficient power supplies. The SM15K series exemplifies these qualities, offering bi-directional power flow, flexible output, a user-friendly web interface and plug-and-play connectivity. With its high efficiency, modularity and advanced functionality, the SM15K is an indispensable tool for battery testing and industrial applications.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 454 8053
Email: sales@vepac.co.za
www: www.vepac.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Vepac Electronics


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