Turning bottlenecks into profits

April 2026 Motion Control & Drives

A simply engineered, low cost component used to reorient cans or containers has the potential to significantly boost production and offer unparalleled return on investment for packaging operations across southern Africa.



Juan-Eric Davidtz.

Manufactured by polymer specialist igus, the 3D printed product turner is designed for high-volume packaging environments to reorient cans and containers for downstream processing. These processes operate under continuous load and friction where traditional parts wear quickly, leading to stoppages and driving maintenance costs higher. The solution from igus uses tribologically optimised polymers called iglidur i150 Tribo Filament, which is highly wear resistant and can be 3D printed on demand for end use applications.

According to Juan-Eric Davidtz of igus, the material is specially engineered for high abrasion resistance with excellent strength and mechanical properties. Unlike standard PLA or ABS polymers, the iglidur i150’s engineered compound also contains solid lubricants that enable it to run dry with no external lubrication, while offering significantly longer service life in sliding and rotating applications. The material’s inherent wear resistance means that these critical elements retain dimensional stability far longer than conventional printed plastics, reducing part replacements and extending maintenance intervals.

“We have demonstration models that we are showing across the region in different industries wherever products need to be turned. Although our demonstration models are designed to reorient aluminium cans and PET containers on high-speed conveyors, we are also able to work with clients to develop solutions for their packaging needs wherever they require them.

With it being 3D printed, it unlocks fast prototyping and rapid scale up from prototype to production grade part, which is a big advantage in these fast-paced manufacturing environments. Importantly for food and beverage packaging lines, the iglidur i150 is compliant with EU Regulation 10/2011 for food contact applications when appropriately specified,” says Davidtz.

He adds that the solution interfaces perfectly with the company’s own 3D printing service, which supports a wide range of motion and wear parts from plain bearings and gears to custom rollers in igus materials that offer lubrication free and maintenance-free performance. For packaging engineers, the ability to print mechanically strong abrasion resistant parts on demand can significantly improve processes and reduce downtime.

Credit(s)

igus





