The Raptor EP4200 and EP5200 series switches provide advanced Layer 2 switching capabilities with high performance and availability tailored for demanding critical infrastructure and energy applications. Designed to meet the stringent requirements of IEC 61850-3 and IEEE 1613 standards, these managed switches ensure reliable operation even under extreme environmental conditions ranging from -40 to 75°C, and up to 85°C.
The EP5200 model supports up to 28 Ethernet ports in a 48 cm rack mount form factor, while the EP4200 offers up to 16 Ethernet ports in a compact DIN rail mount design. Both models feature gigabit Ethernet communication across copper and fibre ports, with optional 10 gigabit ports available for high-throughput applications.
With a robust Layer 2 feature set, the Raptor switch portfolio is engineered for environments where reliability, scalability and compliance are non-negotiable. Whether deployed in substations, industrial control systems or energy distribution networks, these switches deliver the performance and resilience needed to support mission-critical operations.
SF6-free MV switchgear for Western Cape Fruit Processors Schneider Electric South Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
Schneider Electric and Technoserve Medium Voltage have installed the award-winning RM AirSeT SF6-free pure air MV switchgear at the Western Cape Fruit Processors facility in the Elgin Valley, Grabouw.
Read more...Why expert O&M will secure South Africa’s energy future
Electrical Power & Protection
South Africa’s clean energy sector is entering a new phase. Attention has moved from installing new capacity to how consistently these assets perform. This shift places operations and maintenance at the centre of long-term energy reliability and financial returns.
Read more...How batteries can help SA avoid a grid crisis WEG Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
Last year, Spain and Portugal lost up to 60% of their electrical power in mere seconds. It’s crucial that SA avoids a similar grid crisis, and battery energy storage systems are vital for that transition.
Read more...Why grid flexibility and reliability are more important than you think Schneider Electric South Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
In South Africa the grid was never designed to accommodate large-scale rooftop solar adoption, widespread distributed generation, or the rapid growth of electric vehicles and charging infrastructure. As the electricity landscape and grid evolve, flexibility and reliability should become part of this equation.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.