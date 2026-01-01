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Electrical Power & Protection



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Power stability influences safety, quality and high-precision automation

April 2026 Electrical Power & Protection

Across modern industrial environments, the reliability of electrical supply has become closely linked to safety, operational stability and product quality. Power disturbances such as voltage dips, surges and momentary outages remain among the most common electrical issues affecting industrial operations worldwide. According to research in power quality management, voltage dips alone account for most disturbances experienced on electrical networks and are a frequent cause of equipment trips, system faults and process interruptions in automated environments.

For facilities that rely on precision automation, these disturbances can have consequences far beyond temporary downtime. Sudden equipment shutdowns may interrupt critical processes, corrupt data or cause machinery to restart unexpectedly, creating potential safety hazards for operators and increasing the risk of product defects or material waste. As industrial systems become increasingly digitalised and data driven, protecting the integrity of power supply has therefore become a key consideration within broader SHEQ management strategies.

Uninterruptible power supply (UPS) technology plays an important role in addressing these challenges. While traditionally viewed as backup systems that provide temporary power during outages, modern UPS solutions also function as power conditioning platforms that stabilise incoming electricity and shield sensitive equipment from grid disturbances. The OMRON BU_2SW and BU_2RWL series UPS systems are designed with this expanded role in mind, supporting reliable operation of sensitive AC-powered automation systems across a range of industrial environments.

Power protection for precision automation

At the core of the BU_2SW and BU_2RWL series is a true online double-conversion topology. Unlike line-interactive or standby UPS systems, this architecture continuously converts incoming power, ensuring that connected equipment receives a stable and regulated output, regardless of fluctuations in the incoming supply.

This design isolates downstream systems from voltage disturbances and maintains a consistent pure sine wave output. Such stability is essential for modern industrial computing platforms, including industrial PCs, machine vision systems, Windows-based controllers, and other high-precision automation technologies that depend on stable electrical conditions to operate reliably.

In highly automated production environments, even brief interruptions measured in milliseconds can disrupt processes or cause equipment faults. Online UPS architectures help mitigate these risks by ensuring seamless power continuity.

Flexible integration across industrial environments

Another advantage of the BU_2SW and BU_2RWL series is their deployment flexibility. The standardised design allows these UPS systems to be installed in a wide variety of environments, including manufacturing floors, control cabinets, laboratory installations and distributed automation nodes.

Integration into existing monitoring and control infrastructure is supported through multiple communication interfaces, including USB, RS-232C, Ethernet-based monitoring, I/O signal integration and terminal block connectivity. This range of connectivity options enables the UPS systems to interface with supervisory control platforms and facility monitoring systems. For safety-critical installations, the systems also support an external remote ON/OFF signal. This feature allows operators to initiate rapid emergency shutdown procedures while maintaining protection for connected equipment.

Operational visibility and ease of use

Operational transparency is an important factor in maintaining safe and reliable industrial systems. The UPS units support two user interface options, an LCD display that provides access to system parameters without requiring a connected PC, and a simplified 7-segment display for environments where quick visual status checks are preferred. This dual-interface approach allows maintenance personnel and operators to access critical information quickly, supporting faster troubleshooting and improved operational oversight.

Reducing downtime through maintainable design

In facilities that operate continuously, maintenance procedures must be carefully managed to avoid unnecessary downtime. The BU_2SW and BU_2RWL series address this requirement using hot-swappable batteries. This design enables battery replacement without interrupting power to connected equipment. As a result, routine maintenance can be performed without requiring planned shutdowns of automation systems, an important consideration for plants operating 24/7 or managing continuous production processes.

Protecting data and process integrity

Beyond maintaining electrical continuity, UPS systems also play an important role in protecting operational data. During extended power outages, the systems provide sufficient runtime for equipment to save data, complete processing tasks and initiate controlled shutdown procedures.

For industrial PCs, data acquisition platforms and vision systems handling large volumes of operational data, this capability helps prevent data corruption and reduces the risk of hardware damage caused by sudden power loss.

Power stability as a SHEQ consideration

As automation, digitalisation and real-time control technologies become increasingly central to industrial operations, power quality is emerging as a critical component of SHEQ management. Reliable power infrastructure helps prevent unsafe equipment behaviours, reduces production disruptions and supports consistent product quality. In this context, modern UPS systems serve not only as emergency backup devices, but also as integral elements of resilient and safe industrial operations.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 579 2600
Email: info_sa@omron.com
www: www.industrial.omron.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Omron Electronics


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