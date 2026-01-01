Vector network analyser with high dynamic range and precision

April 2026 Electrical Power & Protection

High dynamics enable more precise and reliable measurements, which is of great importance in production, research and development. The SNA6000A vector network analyser (VNA) from Vepac Electronics impresses with a dynamic range of over 135 dB, which makes it ideal for the detailed analysis of weak signals, even when they occur alongside stronger signals. This makes the analyser ideal for measuring filters with low insertion loss and high stopband attenuation. In addition, high dynamics help to minimise signal distortion, which improves signal integrity. It also increases calibration accuracy, especially in scenarios where external influences such as cables or adapters must be minimised.

Spectrum analyser for component characterisation

The integration of a spectrum analysis function into a vector network analyser opens up expanded possibilities, especially in the development and testing of high-frequency amplifiers, oscillators, and communication systems. This extension is also available as an option, namely the SNA6000-SA. It allows precise analysis of harmonics, intermodulation products and other nonlinear effects while simultaneously optimising signal quality and bandwidth utilisation in communication applications. The combination of VNA and spectrum analysis in one device not only offers space and cost-saving advantages, but also enables deeper, and more comprehensive, signal characterisation.

Simple, fast and accurate pulsed-RF measurement

The SNA6000A can also be extended to include the ability to perform pulsed measurements, which is particularly advantageous when characterising high-frequency components under real operating conditions, such as in radar and communication systems. This measurement method makes it possible to analyse the behaviour of components with short pulses, precisely evaluate fast switching operations, and optimise performance in time-critical applications.

Time domain analysis

To be able to perform time domain analysis, the options SNA6000-TDA and SNA6000-TDR are available. The time domain reflectometry functions extend the VNA to include the ability to comprehensively diagnose and characterise signal paths, lines and cables. In addition, eye diagrams can be created, which are crucial for evaluating signal integrity in digital communications. The combination of TDR and VNA also enables the analysis of jitter, which is essential for investigating the temporal stability of signals. Both functions are of particular interest in high-speed digital development.

Extending the power to multiport devices

The SSM single unit can expand the output ports to 24 and can be easily integrated, thereby adapting to automatic test system and production line scenarios. The multi-port measurement capability of VNA can improve test throughput and ignificantly reduce device test costs. Typical applications include design, verification and production of antenna, data converter interfaces, automatic test of RF components and other devices.

Advanced calibration

Calibrating a network analyser is critical for high accuracy measurements. The SNA family supports a broad range of mechanical and electronic calibration kits with a frequency up to 26,5 GHz for both general purpose and precision-level requirements, and offers advanced calibration methods to enhance ease of use while providing best-in-class accuracy.

Credit(s)

Vepac Electronics





