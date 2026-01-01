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Powering the future of Africa’s smart cities

April 2026 Electrical Power & Protection

ABB Electrification is driving Africa’s transition to smarter, more sustainable cities through its suite of integrated technologies designed to improve energy efficiency, resilience, and connectivity across urban infrastructure.

With rapid urbanisation placing new demands on power, mobility, and digital infrastructure, ABB’s smart city solutions offer a blueprint for sustainable development, from intelligent buildings and reliable power systems to cleaner, connected transport networks.

“Smart cities are no longer a distant vision, they are an urgent necessity for Africa’s growing urban centres,” says Ettienne Delport, sales and marketing director for smart buildings and smart power at ABB. “Our technologies support this transformation by creating connected, efficient, low-carbon environments that enhance quality of life while enabling cities to meet their sustainability goals.”

Building intelligence from the ground up

ABB’s building and home automation systems, including ABB i-bus KNX, ABB Cylon HVAC Building Automation, and ABB-free@home, provide advanced control of energy use, comfort and safety in commercial and residential buildings. These solutions enable seamless integration of lighting, climate control, access systems and renewable energy sources under a single, data-driven platform.

Through its Mission to Zero programme, ABB demonstrates how onsite renewable generation and digital optimisation can reduce carbon emissions and energy costs, a model adaptable for municipalities and developers across South Africa and beyond.


Ettienne Delport, sales and marketing director for smart buildings and smart power at ABB.

Electrifying mobility for a sustainable future

Supporting the transition to low-carbon transport, ABB’s EV charging solutions deliver scalable, connected infrastructure for electric vehicles, fleets and public transport. With technologies that range from compact AC wallboxes to high-performance DC fast chargers and electric bus systems, ABB is enabling cleaner mobility across Africa.

In South Africa, initiatives such as the City of Cape Town’s Energy Strategy and Gauteng’s Smart Mobility Corridor are setting the pace for sustainable transport, and ABB is working to provide the charging and power solutions that make this shift possible.

Smart cities in the African context

Across Africa, cities such as Cape Town, Nairobi, Kigali, and Accra are embracing smart technologies to address challenges of energy access, infrastructure reliability and environmental resilience. According to the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), over 60% of Africa’s population will live in urban areas by 2050, making integrated smart infrastructure crucial to sustainable growth.

South Africa’s own smart city ambitions, from president Cyril Ramaphosa’s Lanseria Smart City project to the Durban Smart Port initiative, highlight the region’s commitment to modernising infrastructure while reducing emissions. ABB’s technologies align directly with these goals, combining automation, electrification and digitalisation to deliver smarter, more liveable cities.

“South Africa’s path to decarbonisation depends on how effectively we can electrify and digitalise our infrastructure. At ABB, we support this transition through technologies that make our cities more resilient, energy-efficient and inclusive. By connecting clean energy, mobility and smart buildings, we can help to power a low-carbon future that works for both people and the planet,” concludes Delport.

ABB Electrification is advancing the world’s energy transition through innovative technologies that make power systems more sustainable, safe and efficient. With a strong presence in Africa, ABB continues to partner with governments, utilities and developers to build smarter cities and enable a resilient, low-carbon future.

For more information contact ABB South Africa, +27 10 202 5523, busisiwe.molefe@za.abb.com, www.abb.com/smartcities


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 202 5000
Email: contact.center@za.abb.com
www: www.abb.com/za
Articles: More information and articles about ABB South Africa


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