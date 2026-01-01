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Advanced lubrication technology for paper producer

April 2026 Motion Control & Drives

SKF South Africa’s lubrication systems, powered by integrated state-of-the-art technology, are driving peak performance across the paper industry. For one of South Africa’s leading paper producers, the installation of SKF’s next-generation Flowline Monitor oil meters has transformed asset reliability, optimised production and ensured that critical lines operate at maximum efficiency, delivering a significant boost to overall plant performance.

The role of a paper mill is to transform raw materials, such as wood pulp or recycled fibres, into finished paper products. Through complex machinery and chemical processes, fibres are broken down and formed into continuous sheets which are then dried and finished. The final paper product is used for diverse applications ranging from writing paper and packaging to shopping bags.

Application engineering manager, Donatien Makopo explains that SKF’s earlier-generation Safematic lubrication systems had been operating reliably across the customer’s paper mills for several years. “Over time, however, oil leakages began to occur, and the ageing systems lacked the latest technology and adequate monitoring capabilities required to track the performance of each individual oil meter.”

“These legacy Safematic systems have been successfully lubricating countless machines across varied industries for many years, proving themselves as best-in-class in their time,” continues Makopo. “Relentless advances in technology, coupled with intensifying production pressures, are quickly outpacing older systems, which inevitably fall behind. Understanding these challenges, SKF continually integrates the latest innovations to help boost reliability, optimise performance and curtail operational costs, all factors that are fundamental to customers’ sustainable operations and long-term business success. In line with this commitment, the Safematic systems’ limitations, including the absence of individual oil flow control and customisable alarm settings, were addressed and transformed in our new Flowline range, to deliver advanced monitoring and smarter lubrication management.”

Seeking a modern lubrication system replacement, the customer explored several solutions. Their confidence in the proven quality and reliability of SKF’s products prompted them to deepen the partnership. Prior to quoting, the SKF team conducted a site visit to map how many flowmeters would be required, panel positioning, electric requirements and piping.

“We recommended that the customer upgrades to the advanced SKF Flowline Monitor oil meters that align seamlessly with the customer’s operational requirements of dividing, measuring and controlling flow rates in oil-circulation lubrication systems,” says Makopo. “Competitive pricing and a proposal tailored to the project’s technical and commercial needs reinforced SKF as a trusted partner for this critical upgrade, prompting the customer to choose the Flowline range as their preferred solution.”

The Flowline Monitor is available in three different sizes, enabling precise control and flow monitoring from 0,1 to 100 l min across operating viscosities ranging from 32 to 1000 mm2/s. Each flowmeter operates independently and can be programmed or adjusted separately, ensuring precise control at every lubrication point. “The Flowline Monitor consistently delivers accurate results regardless of oil temperature or viscosity changes, while its turbine-based monitoring and adjusting-valve technology ensures minimal pressure,” explains Makopo.

He also highlights the system’s easy-to-use interface, which provides operators with clear, accurate flow readings for each lubrication point, ensuring comprehensive oversight and reliability. Beyond this, computer configuration and remote monitoring capabilities add flexibility and ease of integration, while monitoring modules are also available, providing both common and individual alarms for each lubrication point. The design further incorporates panel mounting with improved lighting for enhanced visibility, making operation highly intuitive and efficient.

Project execution was carefully scheduled to coincide with the customer’s longest of the two planned shutdown periods to allow sufficient time for the full installation and commissioning of all 64 Flowline meters across the paper mills. During this extended window, SKF was fully responsibility for the complete project execution, guaranteeing a seamless transition and reliable startup for the customer.

SKF provided training to the customer’s technical team on the correct settings and operation of the Flowline meters to ensure that the new system is fully leveraged to deliver optimal lubrication performance and long-term reliability.

Beyond unlocking the full potential of SKF’s lubrication systems, services and bearings, the successful implementation of the new Flowline Monitor oil meters has opened the door to further collaboration with the customer. Makopo says that discussions are already underway around additional solutions from SKF’s broader portfolio, including RecondOil and Condition Monitoring, with the potential to extend lubrication and monitoring technologies across the entire plant.

“This holistic product and service solution underscores SKF’s commitment to delivering sustainable, high-impact technologies that keep our customers’ critical production systems running at peak efficiency,” concludes Makopo.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 821 3500
Email: samantha.joubert@skf.com
www: www.skf.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about SKF South Africa


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