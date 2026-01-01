Embracing digital precision in instrument manufacturing

April 2026 Pressure Measurement & Control

In modern instrumentation manufacturing, precision is no longer limited to measurement alone. It extends to every visible detail of the product. From dial plates to branded components, customers increasingly expect the same level of accuracy, clarity and consistency in identification and presentation as they do in performance. This shift is driving a quiet, but significant, transformation in how instrument components are produced with traditional marking methods giving way to faster, more flexible digital technologies.

One area undergoing notable change is the printing of instrument plates and branded components. Traditionally dominated by silk screen printing, this space is now seeing a decisive move toward digital solutions. SA Gauge has recently embraced this transition through the introduction of a UV flatbed printer, marking a shift toward a more agile, precise and scalable approach.

The limitations of traditional silk screen printing

Silk screen printing has long been a trusted method for marking aluminium plates used in pressure and temperature gauges. Its durability and suitability for repeatable, high-volume applications made it an effective solution for many years.

However, as customer expectations have evolved, the limitations of this process have become increasingly apparent. One of the primary challenges lies in the time-intensive nature of silk screen printing. Each design requires screen preparation, exposure and setup before production can begin. While manageable for large, standardised runs, this process becomes inefficient when dealing with smaller batches or customised orders, where setup time can outweigh the actual printing time.

The process also limits design capability. Fine lines, small text and intricate details are difficult to reproduce consistently. This becomes particularly challenging when working with customer branding where logos often include gradients, shading or complex graphical elements. In many cases, these designs must be simplified or altered to suit the limitations of the process, an outcome that is increasingly unacceptable in a market where brand accuracy matters.

Colour consistency is another challenge. Custom colours typically require manual mixing, introducing variability between batches. Even minor differences can be noticeable, particularly when reproducing brand-specific colours.

Operationally, the process can also be fragmented. While smaller jobs may be handled internally, larger or more complex runs often need to be outsourced, adding lead time and reducing control over production schedules.

In addition, silk screen printing is inherently limited in throughput, often requiring plates to be printed individually, which further constrains efficiency.

The case for change

As the instrumentation industry continues to evolve, so too do the expectations placed on manufacturers. Customers increasingly require not only reliable and accurate instruments, but also high-quality, professionally branded components that reflect their own standards. The ability to deliver customised solutions quickly and efficiently has become a key differentiator. Shorter lead times, smaller production runs and design flexibility are becoming standard requirements.

At the same time, manufacturers must continuously improve internal efficiency. Reducing reliance on external suppliers, minimising setup time and ensuring consistent output are all critical factors in maintaining competitiveness.

These combined pressures have driven the need for a more advanced and flexible printing solution that aligns with both operational demands and customer expectations.

UV flatbed printing technology

The introduction of UV flatbed printing represents a significant advancement in the production of instrument plates and branded components. This digital printing method allows designs to be printed directly onto aluminium plates, with ultraviolet light curing the ink instantly. By eliminating the need for screens, manual setup and drying time, the process becomes far more efficient and streamlined.

One of the most notable advantages is the level of detail that can be achieved. Fine lines, small text and complex graphics can be reproduced with high precision, ensuring that customer branding is accurately represented. Provided that high-resolution artwork is supplied, logos can be printed exactly as intended, without the need for modification.

The technology also enables full-colour printing, including gradients and shading. These capabilities that were not achievable with traditional silk screen methods. This allows for more sophisticated and visually accurate branding.

Colour consistency is significantly improved, as digital files are used directly in the printing process, removing the variability associated with manual ink mixing.

From a production perspective, the efficiency gains are substantial. Multiple plates can be printed simultaneously, allowing high volumes to be completed in minutes rather than hours. This not only increases capacity but also improves responsiveness to customer requirements.





Delivering value to customers

The transition to UV flatbed printing delivers clear benefits to customers, and one of the most immediate advantages is faster turnaround time. Orders that previously required extended setup and processing can now be completed far more quickly, enabling improved service and reduced lead times.

The ability to accommodate customisation is equally important. Whether producing a single customised plate or a large batch of branded components, the same level of quality and efficiency can be maintained. This flexibility allows customers to meet their own operational and branding requirements without compromise.

The improvement in visual quality is also significant. Sharper text, cleaner lines, and accurate colour reproduction contribute to a more professional finished product. This enhances not only the appearance of the instrument, but also the overall perception of quality. Consistency across production runs ensures that branding remains uniform, even over time, reinforcing brand identity and reliability.

Operational benefits and strategic positioning

Beyond customer-facing improvements, the shift to UV flatbed printing also strengthens internal operations. By bringing more of the printing process in-house, SA Gauge reduces reliance on outsourced services. This improves control over quality, scheduling and turnaround times, while simplifying logistics.The reduction in manual setup and preparation enables a more efficient workflow, allowing resources to be used more effectively and improving overall productivity.

At present, this capability is based at SA Gauge’s Durban facility, with all printed stock being produced and distributed from this location. As demand continues to grow, there are plans to expand this capability to Johannesburg, further enhancing service delivery and regional support.

Looking ahead

The transition from silk screen printing to UV flatbed technology reflects a broader commitment to innovation and continuous improvement. As industry demands continue to evolve, manufacturers must invest in technologies that enhance both product quality and operational efficiency. By changing to digital printing, SA Gauge is not only addressing current market needs but also positioning itself for future growth. In an environment where precision, reliability and responsiveness are essential, the ability to deliver high-quality, customised components quickly and consistently, right down to the finest detail, provides a clear competitive advantage.

Credit(s)

SA Gauge





