SAIMC: Durban branch

April 2026 SAIMC

Branch GM, Mfanasibili Nkonyane thanks James Adams from Adroit Technologies.

The Durban branch of the SAIMC held its monthly meeting on 4 March 2026. James Adams from Adroit Technologies presented to a full house on the subject of ‘The intelligent factory: AI, digital twins, zero-defect production, and cybersecurity in modern automotive manufacturing’.

He explained that the automotive industry has undergone one of the most profound transformations in its history in the last decade. Factories that once relied on mechanical precision now depend on data, intelligence and connectivity at every level. Today’s production lines are no longer just automated, they are becoming aware. Digital twins simulate entire assembly processes before a single bolt is tightened, AI systems detect defects invisible to the human eye, and predictive models prevent failures before they occur. The catch is that as vehicles and factories become smarter, they also become more exposed, and cybersecurity is becoming increasingly important. James’ presentation showed how AI, digital twins, zero-defect manufacturing, and robust cyber defence are converging to create the intelligent automotive factory. This is a new era where quality, efficiency and security are engineered into every step of production.

James is a seasoned professional in industrial automation, serving as a key account manager after five years as a support engineer at Adroit Technologies. His expertise includes Mitsubishi factory automation products and advanced technologies for the water industry, helping clients modernise operations and improve efficiency.

Branch team member, Whitney Mtolo interviewed James after his presentation. Watch it at https://vt.tiktok.com/ZSuecPryX/

Credit(s)

SAIMC





