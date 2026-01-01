SAIMC: From the office of the CEO

April 2026 SAIMC



Johan Maartens.

As we move further into 2026, it is clear that we have entered a defining new phase in the evolution of artificial intelligence that is reshaping not only industrial automation, but the very nature of office work and engineering practice. AI is no longer a standalone toolset or a novelty added onto our workflows, it has become part of our productivity platforms, our operations and our decision making environments.

The SAIMC Power Hour series

The SAIMC NPC Power Hour series is one such initiative. These sessions are designed to bring expert‑level insights directly to our members, bridging the gap between theoretical understanding and practical, real‑world application.

Our inaugural session presented by Michael Brown set the tone for the programme. With more than 50 years of experience, Michael has optimised control loops in over 300 plants across the world and is renowned for his practical, experience‑driven teaching style. His work in regulatory control optimisation and his development of the Protuner analyser have left an enduring mark on our profession. His case studies and training materials, accumulated over decades, are an invaluable resource for engineers seeking to understand and optimise complex process behaviour.

As automation becomes more AI‑driven, we need to remember the foundational work of pioneers like Michael Brown. His emphasis on understanding process dynamics, identifying the root cause, and treating tuning as the final step in optimisation rather than the first remains a guiding principle for engineers globally. His contribution to the SAIMC Power Hour is an example of the depth of knowledge and mentorship we aim to cultivate within our community.

Join the upcoming Power Hours

I want to extend an invitation to every member of the SAIMC community to get involved in the Power Hour series. These sessions are more than technical briefings; they are a place where experts can share their experiences, insights and hard‑earned lessons with co‑workers and colleagues who are striving to grow their skills. They are also a forum where those who are stepping away from the ‘rat race’ can give back, helping the next generation of ‘rats’ to run their race smarter, faster and with a deeper understanding of the principles that are important.

If you have experience worth sharing, please consider stepping forward as a presenter. If you’re seeking guidance or inspiration, join us, engage actively and learn from the best. Together, we can make the Power Hour series a cornerstone of the SAIMC’s commitment to lifelong learning, mentorship and professional excellence.

Meanwhile, AI is transforming from a question‑answering utility into a collaborative partner capable of amplifying human capability rather than replacing it. AI agents enable small teams to function at a level previously impossible with traditional workflows. It is now a standard feature in office software and is capable of automating routine work, summarising data, orchestrating meetings and supporting decision making directly within the everyday tools we have always used.

As a result, skillsets are shifting from information creation to judgment, context management and strategic oversight. The way you treat AI will determine whether it will just be a glorified Google search or an expert teammate. Teams that embrace AI‑enabled workflows are experiencing measurable efficiency advantages.

Meanwhile, industrial automation has matured into a strategic necessity. With the rise of agentic AI, autonomous digital workers can reason, execute multi‑step workflows and coordinate across systems. Organisations taking advantage of this orchestrated automation enjoy improved efficiency, faster decision cycles and more resilient operations, showing that automation is evolving from a speed‑enhancing tool to a capability that strengthens the entire business ecosystem.

For the SAIMC community, these developments reinforce the need for a strong basic understanding of what it can do. Control systems will increasingly operate in closed‑loop collaboration with AI, process optimisation will become more predictive, and engineering roles will evolve toward overseeing and refining autonomous workflows. This will not replace the practitioner’s knowledge, it will require an in-depth understanding of the equipment and the process and its response characteristics.

As AI continues to mature from digital coworker to autonomous collaborator, we must embrace innovation with both curiosity and responsibility. The SAIMC will continue to champion initiatives that empower our members to navigate this evolving landscape with confidence and purpose. Thank you for your continued support and commitment to excellence in our profession.

Yours in automation

Johan Maartens

Credit(s)

SAIMC





