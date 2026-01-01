Iritron Achieves Level 1 B-BBEE Status

April 2026 News



Liesl Booysen, Iritron managing executive.

Iritron has achieved Level 1 B-BBEE contributor status, up from Level 2 previously. This prestigious verification, issued by JAMAX BEE Verifications under SANAS accreditation, underscores Iritron’s unwavering commitment to transformation, inclusivity and sustainable empowerment in South Africa.

“This achievement is a testament to our team’s dedication to meaningful B-BBEE compliance and community upliftment. It strengthens our ability to forge lasting partnerships while driving technological excellence across industries,” says Liesl Booysen, Iritron managing executive.

“For our clients this means they can now claim 135% of their spend towards their own preferential procurement scorecard, compared to 125% under our previous Level 2 status. This multiplier accelerates their B-BBEE compliance goals, particularly in scorecard-weighted sectors like mining and manufacturing. It also enhances their eligibility for tenders by boosting their supplier development scores.”

Founded in 2000, Iritron has built a robust reputation delivering innovative solutions in electrical engineering, instrumentation, control systems, manufacturing operations management and Industry 4.0 technologies. “This milestone reflects our strategic initiatives in ownership, management control, skills development, enterprise development and socio-economic advancement, aligning with national goals for equitable growth,” Booysen concludes.

Iritron invites stakeholders to engage in collaborative opportunities that leverage this enhanced status for mutual success.

Credit(s)

Iritron





