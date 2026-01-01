BMG supports rising racing motorsport star

April 2026 News

Backed by BMG and Liqui Moly, young South African racing driver, Karabo Malemela delivered a standout 2025 season in the BMW///M Performance Parts race series, competing as part of the Pablo Clark Racing Motorsport Development Programme.

“Through his determination, talent and a commitment to personal development, Malemela progressed rapidly through the ranks, moving up from Class F to secure second place overall in the Class D Championship and claiming the Rookie of the Year title at the end of 2025,” says BMG business unit manager, Carlo Beukes. Malemela entered the 2026 season’s opening race in January, returning to competition with refreshed confidence. “His ability to adapt was evident in qualifying, where he stepped up into the highly competitive Class C (NA Cup), reflecting both his growing technical understanding and racing maturity. His performance marked a solid start to his second full season in national competition.

“Malemela’s progress highlights the broader value of long-term investment in driver development. BMG’s involvement, supported by Liqui Moly, extends beyond sponsorship and aligns closely with the company’s emphasis on skills development, engineering discipline and technical excellence. Motorsport, particularly at this level, demands precision, consistency and mechanical understanding, attributes also required in high-performance industrial environments,” concludes Beukes.

For more information contact Carlo Beukes, BMG, +27 11 620 7558 , carlob@bmgworld.net, www.bmgworld.net

Credit(s)

Bearing Man Group t/a BMG





