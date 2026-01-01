BMG supports rising racing motorsport star

Backed by BMG and Liqui Moly, young South African racing driver, Karabo Malemela delivered a standout 2025 season in the BMW///M Performance Parts race series, competing as part of the Pablo Clark Racing Motorsport Development Programme.
“Through his determination, talent and a commitment to personal development, Malemela progressed rapidly through the ranks, moving up from Class F to secure second place overall in the Class D Championship and claiming the Rookie of the Year title at the end of 2025,” says BMG business unit manager, Carlo Beukes. Malemela entered the 2026 season’s opening race in January, returning to competition with refreshed confidence. “His ability to adapt was evident in qualifying, where he stepped up into the highly competitive Class C (NA Cup), reflecting both his growing technical understanding and racing maturity. His performance marked a solid start to his second full season in national competition.
“Malemela’s progress highlights the broader value of long-term investment in driver development. BMG’s involvement, supported by Liqui Moly, extends beyond sponsorship and aligns closely with the company’s emphasis on skills development, engineering discipline and technical excellence. Motorsport, particularly at this level, demands precision, consistency and mechanical understanding, attributes also required in high-performance industrial environments,” concludes Beukes.
Read more...Is South Africa equipped to manufacture?
News
The upcoming Manufacturing Indaba, taking place on 14 to 15 July 2026 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, is Africa’s leading platform dedicated to advancing industrialisation. The two-day event will bring together policymakers, manufacturers, investors and technology leaders to explore practical solutions to strengthen local production, enhance competitiveness and accelerate Africa’s industrial transformation.
Read more...Local assembly and stockholding boost industrial drive solutions Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
Motion Control & Drives
BMG has strengthened its industrial drive solutions offering with the introduction of locally assembled and stocked Nord MAXXDRIVE XC industrial gear units, a development designed to improve availability, reduce lead times and support high-torque applications in Africa.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.