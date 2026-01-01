Lubrication-free belt hoist for clean lifting

March 2026 Motion Control & Drives

Keeping cleanrooms free of contamination and regulatory compliant is a top priority for industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceutical, laboratories, electronics, and other industrial sectors. The Konecranes belt hoist, specifically designed for applications within cleanroom environs, is lubrication-free with completely sealed pulley bearings that minimise the risk of cross-contamination.

“The Konecranes belt hoist, is fast becoming a preferred choice for these specialised environs and any area where abrasive dust, powder or flour is present, as these will not adhere to the unlubricated belt. The hoist’s featured white Dyneema belt helps in the quick identification of dirt particles and equipment emissions on the belt, enabling corrective action to be undertaken,” said Ian Grobler, sales manager for Konecranes, South Africa.

“The belt hoist was recently introduced to the market and is now being chosen as a replacement to the previous chain and wire hoists of up to SWL 2000 kg. Being lubrication-free, the belt eliminates oil or grease contamination concerns, and is resistant to aggressive and harsh environments, including acids, bases, mineral salts, solvents, and oil. It can also assist in the protection of the customer’s equipment and processes,” added Grobler.

Easy to install on lifting systems such as overhead traveling cranes, Konecranes KBK workstation lifting systems, jib cranes, monorails and stationary applications, the hoist can support up to 6,3 tons. It offers the highest UV and chemical resistance, and has as standard high-strength polyamide guiding pulleys that are fully corrosion-free. The pulleys and belts do not produce any metal particles that can become detached or contaminate products.

The Konecranes belt hoist’s electromagnetic self-adjusting brake delivers reduced maintenance requirements and has optional stainless steel hooks, hook blocks, wheels, frames and cubicles. The bearings are securely sealed, making the belt hoist easy to clean. The belt hoist is available in two frame sizes, BH2 from 125 kg up to 2 tons, and BH5 up to 6,3 tons.

Safety features

The belt hoist has ingress protection compliance for water and dust protection to IP66 for the motor, IP65 for the pendant, and IP55 or IP66 for the hoist control panel. It also has an electrically isolated hook block, a self-adjusting brake, and a geared limit switch for upper and lower hook positioning. This maximises safety via its hoisting motor and thermal protection and overload device, which protect both the equipment and operators from potential hazards associated with overheating and overloading.

Versatile configurations

Versatile hoist configurations include the stationary hoist suited to applications where no horizontal travel is needed; the normal headroom hoist where every centimetre of lifting height is crucial; and the articulated hoist with manual or motorised operation for smooth movement on curved tracks (BH5 version only).

“Konecranes recognises the importance of minimising contaminators in the cleanroom environment and the need for quick corrective action to eliminate contaminating particles so that the required standards can be achieved. We believe our belt hoist successfully meets the criteria set down by our customers,” concludes Grobler.

For more information contact Konecranes and Demag South Africa, +27 11 898 3500 , info.za@konecranes.com, www.konecranes.co.za





