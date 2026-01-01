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Why sustainability is engineering’s greatest value driver

March 2026 News

Each year, World Engineering Day, celebrated on 4 March, recognises the engineers and problem solvers shaping a more resilient, sustainable world. This year’s global theme of ‘SMART Engineering for a Sustainable Future through Innovation and Digitalisation’ marks the decisive shift in how organisations approach both.


Andrea Barrett, chief sustainability officer at RS Group.

Sustainability is no longer viewed primarily as a compliance exercise or a moral obligation. Instead, it is increasingly recognised as a powerful business value engine, one that drives efficiency, resilience and long-term growth when embedded into engineering, operations and decision making.

According to Andrea Barrett, chief sustainability officer at RS Group, this evolution reflects a broader redefinition of what effective engineering leadership looks like in a rapidly changing world.

“Sustainability is moving from the margins to the core of business strategy,” says Barrett. “In 2026, the organisations that succeed will be those that view sustainability as a catalyst for operational performance, innovation and long-term value creation rather than a cost,” she says.

Engineering sustainability into the heart of business operations

Across industrial environments, sustainability is increasingly being used to unlock measurable business outcomes. From reducing energy intensity and material waste to strengthening supply-chain resilience and enabling growth in low-carbon sectors, engineers are playing a central role in translating sustainability ambitions into practical, scalable solutions.

For many organisations, this means re-engineering systems and processes to deliver greater efficiency under growing pressure. These include rising energy costs, volatile supply chains, and intensifying environmental expectations from customers and regulators.

“Engineering teams are uniquely positioned to turn sustainability goals into real-world impact,” Barrett explains. “When sustainability is embedded into design, procurement and maintenance decisions, it delivers tangible returns in the form of lower operating costs, improved reliability and reduced risk.”

Smarter engineering through data and AI

Digitalisation is accelerating this shift. In 2026, more organisations are using data, automation and AI-enabled tools to support sustainable engineering outcomes, from optimising energy use in facilities to improving asset performance and reducing downtime.

Technologies, such as digital twins, allow engineers to simulate changes before implementing them, helping to reduce waste and unintended consequences. However, Barrett cautions that technology alone is not the answer.

“AI can be a powerful enabler of sustainable engineering, but only if it is built on strong foundations,” she explains. “Clean data, robust governance and an understanding of technology’s own environmental footprint are essential. Intelligent automation must enhance human expertise, not replace critical thinking.”

The growing skills challenge

As sustainability and digitalisation converge, a growing challenge threatens progress, the global shortage of engineering and science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) skills. Demand for engineers who can combine technical expertise with data literacy, systems thinking and sustainability insight is rapidly outpacing supply.

This skills gap, compounded by the rise of AI, risks becoming one of the biggest barriers to sustainable innovation. “Engineering capability is now one of the defining factors of business resilience,” adds Barrett. “Without a new generation of diverse engineers who can blend technical expertise with creative, collaborative problem solving, and a clear understanding of how to deliver business, social and environmental value, companies will struggle to achieve intelligent automation and develop the innovative products and solutions needed for competitiveness and sustainable growth.”

Addressing this challenge requires long-term investment in education, inclusive talent pipelines, and continuous learning within existing workforces, particularly in regions such as Africa, where industrial growth and sustainability objectives must advance hand in hand.

World Engineering Day is a moment for action

World Engineering Day offers more than a celebration. Barrett says that it is a reminder that sustainable development depends on empowering engineers with the tools, knowledge and support they need to solve complex problems.

For businesses, this means aligning sustainability, technology and people into a coherent strategy that recognises engineering as a technical function and a strategic driver of value and progress.

“As we look ahead to 2026, sustainability and engineering are inseparable,” concludes Barrett. “The future will be shaped by those who can design solutions that are technically sound and economically viable, socially responsible and environmentally resilient.”


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 691 9300
Email: sales.za@rs-components.com
www: www.rsonline.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RS South Africa


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