Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


IT in Manufacturing



Print this page printer friendly version

Siemens manages shipbuilding process for HD Hyundai

May 2026 IT in Manufacturing

Siemens has been selected by HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, the intermediary holding company of HD Hyundai, as a preferred partner to establish an integrated platform to manage the entire shipbuilding process as a single data flow to help ensure consistency across all its global shipyard facilities.

The planned platform will form the core foundation of HD Hyundai’s ‘Future of Shipyard’ project, a future-oriented shipyard that it aims to complete by 2030. The project forms part of HD Hyundai’s ongoing efforts to address data discontinuities that have existed across ship design and production processes and to establish a more structured, digitally enabled shipbuilding environment. Through the integrated platform, HD Hyundai aims to strengthen collaboration between engineering and manufacturing functions and to support stable execution of increasingly complex shipbuilding projects.

“The selection of Siemens Xcelerator represents an important milestone in advancing HD KSOE’s digital shipbuilding strategy,” said executive vice president, Taejin Lee. “By establishing an integrated digital platform that ensures consistency from design through production, we aim to address long-standing data discontinuity challenges and create a more structured and collaborative shipbuilding environment. This initiative will strengthen our ability to execute increasingly complex projects while enhancing efficiency, quality and competitiveness across our global shipyard operations.”

“Since 2022, Siemens’ collaboration with HD Hyundai has been focused on the future of shipbuilding and the development of next-generation digital design and production platforms,” said Tony Hemmelgarn, president and CEO of Siemens Digital Industries Software. “Siemens Xcelerator and our comprehensive digital twin technologies are well-positioned to support a unified digital thread across design, engineering and production. We look forward to helping HD Hyundai establish a scalable, open and future-ready manufacturing innovation platform that supports sustainable growth and operational excellence.”

Based on the Siemens Xcelerator open digital business platform, HD Hyundai’s ‘Integrated Platform for Ship Design Production Consistency’ project will deliver a consistent digital thread of key data from design through production. Design and production will be connected in real time through a unified data backbone, significantly reducing inefficiencies and errors caused by data discontinuities between processes.

Within this unified digital environment, standardised data flows and system interoperability will connect key domains, including computer-aided design (CAD), product lifecycle management (PLM), digital manufacturing, automation and simulation, enabling major shipyard activities such as planning, construction, expansion, and modification to be reviewed in a virtual environment prior to onsite implementation.

HD Hyundai also plans to expand the application of model-based engineering practices and improve collaboration efficiency across organisations and functional teams. In particular, block assembly, welding information, piping and electrical data will be managed in an integrated 3D model, improving design accuracy, optimising production planning and standardising shop-floor operations.

The scope of the integrated digital platform is expected to extend across a range of vessel types, including commercial vessels and specialised ships. Key areas of application include structured management of equipment and component data, digital model-based performance analysis, lifecycle-oriented maintenance engineering, and technical support frameworks for overseas shipbuilding projects.

Additionally, HD Hyundai is working on building an industrial metaverse-based digital representation of ships and shipyard sites. This will involve physical AI technology that can be used even in complex production environments by applying reinforcement learning using synthetic data and industrial intelligence in a virtual learning environment built using Siemens’ digital twin technology.

For more information contact Siemens South Africa, cbcqueries.za@siemens.com, www.siemens.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 652 2000
Email: helpdesk.za@siemens.com
www: www.siemens.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Siemens South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Siemens ecosystem strengthens data and AI integration
Siemens South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Siemens has announced significant expansions to its Industrial Edge ecosystem, accelerating data and AI integration and releasing enhanced cybersecurity functionalities. These enable a seamless integration of IT and OT environments, optimise processes and reduce operational disruptions.

Read more...
Transforming the process industry through digitalisation
Endress+Hauser South Africa IT in Manufacturing
By connecting field devices, systems and people, digitalisation creates new opportunities to optimise operations, enhance maintenance strategies and support continuous improvement. As a leading instrumentation provider and major source of process data, Endress+Hauser plays a key role in enabling this transformation.

Read more...
The OT operator’s guide to security and uptime on the plant
RJ Connect IT in Manufacturing
The article addresses three common questions about industrial network deployment and maintenance, exploring ways to achieve better control and visibility with more efficiency.

Read more...
The assets you can’t see are the ones that can shut you down
IT in Manufacturing
ABEGuardOT is an asset management solution that delivers continuous, non-intrusive visibility across multi-vendor environments, including Siemens, Rockwell, ABB, Honeywell, Schneider Electric, Emerson, GE and Yokogawa, with support for OPC UA, EtherNet/IP, Modbus and Profibus.

Read more...
Edge I/O NTS and the need for industrial speed
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
One of the most compelling solutions to emerge from industrial automation is Edge I/O NTS, which represents a natural evolution of computing from centralised servers to localised, device-level input/output processing, offering improved speed, efficiency and resilience.

Read more...
The next wave of AI-driven process automation
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
As process industries hurtle toward an AI-driven future, four powerful trends are set to redefine automation strategies in 2026: hyper automation, AI-first automation, low code/no code platforms, and advanced process intelligence.

Read more...
Huge increase in denial-of-service cyber threats
IT in Manufacturing
NETSCOUT has released its Distributed Denial-of-Service Threat Intelligence report, revealing sophisticated attacker collaboration, resilient botnets and compromised IoT infrastructure that drove more than eight million DDoS attacks worldwide.

Read more...
Siemens launches new generation of logic controller
Siemens South Africa PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Siemens has launched the latest generation of its proven intelligent logic controller, LOGO! 9. This enables simple implementation of small automation projects.

Read more...
Sustainable manufacturing
ABB South Africa IT in Manufacturing
ABB’s production facility in Shandong province, China is delivering measurable energy and emissions reductions through the implementation of advanced digital energy management and electrification solutions.

Read more...
AI-powered on-premises analytics for industrial drives
Siemens South Africa Motion Control & Drives
Siemens is introducing a new on-premises analytics solution for industrial drive systems. The software enables users to evaluate drive data entirely within their own infrastructure and meet stringent data-sovereignty requirements.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  SMART Security Solutions
»  SMART Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved