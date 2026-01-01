The Road to the Indaba: Alderman James Vos on public sector leadership

March 2026 News

The Road to the Indaba welcomes Alderman James Vos, mayoral committee member for economic growth at the City of Cape Town. His participation highlights the important role of public sector leadership in enabling industrial investment, supporting innovation ecosystems, and strengthening the policy frameworks required for technology adoption.



Alderman James Vos.

Alderman James Vos is the mayoral committee member for economic growth in the City of Cape Town, with over 25 years of public service experience, including roles as a member of parliament, ward councillor, and subcouncil chair. A passionate advocate for economic dignity, Alderman Vos has launched pioneering programmes such as Jobs Connect, which links residents to skills training and employment, and the Ease of Doing Business Index, which simplifies processes for entrepreneurs and investors.

His strategic partnerships with organisations such as Wesgro and Cape Town Tourism have helped expand flight routes, attract global investment, and position Cape Town as a leading gateway to African markets. Recognised internationally for his leadership, including receiving the International Merit Award, Vos continues to push for a city that works for everyone, powered by opportunity, innovation and inclusive growth.

Seats are limited – secure your place at Africa Automation Indaba 2026

Africa Automation Indaba brings together senior industry leaders, policymakers, investors and technology innovators shaping the future of automation across the continent. With a highly curated programme and limited capacity, delegate seats are strictly limited.

At R6500 excl. VAT, your registration gives you access to two days of executive-level insights, strategic networking and future-focused industry dialogue in a premium environment. Demand is already strong and seats are allocated on a first-come basis. Once capacity is reached, registrations will close.

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For more information contact Hanli Goncalves, RX Africa, +27 82 601 4339 , hanli.goncalves1@rxglobal.com, www.rxglobal.com

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RX Africa





