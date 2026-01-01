Press technology enhances performance and product quality at tissue machines

Valmet has been selected to replace five existing tissue machine shoe presses with its state-of-the-art Advantage ViscoNip press technology for Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing in China. The rebuilds will be carried out at the mills in Chongqing, Jiangxi and Guangdong.
The decision to upgrade to Advantage ViscoNip press technology is driven by the superior pressing performance and reliability offered by Valmet’s solution, resulting in higher machine efficiency and lower need of maintenance. Lee & Man’s positive experience with nine Advantage DCT machines previously delivered by Valmet, all equipped with the ViscoNip technology, played a significant role in this decision.
“Lee & Man has chosen the ViscoNip technology based on first-hand experience from earlier machines. A main trigger for the replacement has been the uniformity created by the ViscoNip press, which ensures excellent moisture profiles, high runability and high-quality tissue paper, together with excellent belt lifetime,” says Harry Ng, project manager from Lee & Man.
“The order marks a significant step for Valmet’s tissue technology in China. With over 100 ViscoNip presses operating globally, this technology has set a new industry benchmark. The technology delivers significant opportunities for energy savings and enables manufacturers to differentiate their tissue products thanks to the innovative, soft pressing element combined with the ability to adjust press load during operation,” says senior sales manager, Kai Zhang.
The order includes an upgrade package and including services of five Advantage ViscoNip presses to replace their current shoe presses in TM 3, 9, 10, 11 and 12.
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