OEM-standard repairs for industrial gear units
January 2026
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
BMG, the official OEM for Hansen gearboxes, is authorised to repair Hansen industrial gear units (IGUs) in strict accordance with the manufacturer’s documented procedures, preserving the design tolerances and operational reliability required in demanding industrial environments. Repair of every Hansen gearbox is completed by BMG’s highly-skilled service teams to stringent factory standards. This ensures every gear, bearing, shaft and housing meet the original specifications for fit, alignment and performance.
“BMG provides the highest level of care required for the complex design of these gearboxes, to ensure optimum performance in the demanding environments in which they typically operate,” explains regional manager, Barry Stolz. “Our objective is to return every Hansen gearbox to its original operating specification through authorised procedures and genuine components, ensuring long-term reliability and protection of each customer’s capital investment. It is critical that this service is undertaken only by Hansen-approved specialists, as this is critical to maintaining the gearbox’s design integrity, operational reliability and lifespan.”
“The Hansen IGU design optimises load distribution through precision-engineered components such as separate thrust bearings for axial and radial loads. This improves reliability under high torque and continuous-duty conditions. The repair process begins with an incoming inspection and full disassembly, followed by cleaning and preservation of all parts. Bore tolerances in housings, shafts and gears are measured to confirm dimensional accuracy. Maintaining these tolerances prevents excessive wear, vibration and heat generation, extending gearbox service life.”
All bearings and seals are replaced and reassembly is completed by BMG specialists with precise control of bearing clearances and gear contact patterns. Fasteners are torqued to specified values, and contact patterns are checked to confirm correct gear mesh. A no-load test verifies temperature, lubrication noise and oil tightness before the final paint finishing in the distinct Hansen RAL 5019 Capri Blue colour. No unit is released by BMG to a customer before undergoing a running test to ensure that mechanical, thermal and lubrication performance meet Hansen’s stringent benchmarks.
BMG’s expertise, access to genuine parts, strict compliance with manufacturer tolerances and assembly processes ensure dependable performance of Hansen industrial gearboxes in demanding environments.
The BMG team works closely with users of Hansen gearboxes in all sectors, including water and wastewater treatment, mining, food and beverage and petrochemicals. BMG also supplies and supports service providers to power generation and pharmaceutical plants, as well as ports, rail and road facilities.
For more information contact Barry Stoltz, BMG, +27 11 620 7471, barrys@bmgworld.net, www.bmgworld.net
