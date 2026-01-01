Actuators for precise hexapod movements
January 2026
Motion Control & Drives
Aerotech, a manufacturer of high-performance motion control and automation systems, is expanding its Automation1 platform with the Automation1-HXA4 and Automation1-iHXA4 hexapod models. These compact devices enable the complete integration of six-axis motion systems into existing control environments. This makes hexapod applications easier to configure and the coordination of moves with other axes of motion using the same controller easy.
“With the new drives, hexapods can be controlled like any other axis in the Automation1 network,” says Brian Fink, product manager at Aerotech. “This allows users to reduce development time, cabling effort and integration costs significantly without compromising control precision.”
The Automation1 motion control platform is Aerotech’s central control system. It combines software, controllers, drives and the HyperWire fibre optic communication bus into a unified environment for high-precision motion and automation tasks.
Functional architecture
The HXA4 and iHXA4 drives are designed for the second generation of the Aerotech hexapod family, which includes the HEX150-125HL model. They combine precise position control with integrated safety and diagnostic functions. Position-synchronised outputs (PSO) allow measurement or trigger events to be precisely linked to feedback position. The Safe Torque Off (STO) function ensures safe operating conditions during service or setup procedures. Analogue and digital inputs and outputs are available for direct connection of sensors, cameras or external actuators.
Compact design, reduced complexity
The HXA4 and iHXA4 drives have only two main cables per hexapod, and this significantly reduces the amount of cabling required. The compact housing facilitates installation in existing control cabinets or directly on the machine. By combining the controller and drive in a single device not only reduces space requirements, but also the susceptibility to errors. Users receive a scalable solution that integrates seamlessly into existing automation structures.
Wide range of applications
The hexapod drives are suitable for a wide range of precision applications. According to Aerotech product manager Brian Fink, typical areas of application include:
• Optical alignment, adjustment and bonding processes
• Manipulation and packaging of photonic components
• Test setups in aerospace engineering
• Characterisation of electro-optical systems
• Sample positioning in synchrotron and beamline experiments
“The combination of Automation1 software, HyperWire communication and the HXA4 and iHXA4 models creates a consistent, scalable control concept,” explains Fink. “This allows hexapods to be integrated directly into automated processes. The coordination of complex movements becomes simpler, more reliable and more economically efficient.”
For more information contact Uwe Fischer, Aerotech, +44 1256 855 055, ufischer@aerotech.com, www.aerotech.com
