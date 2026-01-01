Mastering inline LNG flow monitoring

January 2026 Flow Measurement & Control

[Sponsored] As global demand for cleaner, more flexible energy sources continues to rise, liquefied natural gas (LNG) stands at the forefront of the energy transition. It enables the safe, large-scale transport of natural gas from production regions to fast-growing markets, supporting industries, power generation and transportation worldwide.

But ensuring precision and compliance in LNG transfer, from ship-to-shore or tank-to-truck, requires more than just robust infrastructure. It demands absolute accuracy in flow monitoring to guarantee safety, efficiency and fiscal integrity at every step of the supply chain.

Measuring LNG under cryogenic conditions

LNG must be stored and transported at cryogenic temperatures around -162°C, where even minor fluctuations can result in product loss or safety hazards. During transfer operations, whether loading tank trucks or offloading LNG carriers, precise flow measurement is critical for custody transfer, regulatory compliance and accurate billing. Flowmeters used in these conditions face extreme challenges such as temperature variations, pulsation and insulation constraints. The margin for error is slim and reliability is non-negotiable.

The Solution: Anton Paar L-Cor 8000 Coriolis Flowmeter

Engineered for excellence in cryogenic environments, the Anton Paar L-Cor 8000 redefines inline LNG flow monitoring. This Coriolis mass flowmeter delivers unmatched precision, durability and reliability, even under the harshest temperature and process conditions.

Key highlights include:

• OIML R 117-1 certification and MID 2014/32/EU compliance, ensuring suitability for fiscal and custody transfer applications.

• No moving parts, resulting in minimal maintenance and extended operational life

• Full temperature compensation for accurate measurements down to -196°C.

• Real-time monitoring and automatic data logging, with seamless integration into supervisory or control systems

Whether installed at ship docks, truck loading bays or LNG terminals, the L-Cor 8000 ensures reliable, traceable mass and volume flow data, eliminating disputes and product loss while optimising transfer efficiency.

Why choose the L-Cor 8000?

There are a number of advantages:

• Legally compliant measurement: Meets international standards for LNG custody transfer.

• High accuracy every time: Delivers verified fiscal flow data during LNG loading and unloading.

• Operational efficiency: Reduces downtime and ensures process transparency.

• Built for cryogenics: Stable, maintenance-free performance even at ultra-low temperatures.

• Seamless integration: Plug-and-play setup for marine terminals and truck stations.

Setting a new standard in LNG measurement

From liquefaction plants to distribution terminals, LNG operations demand precision that withstands extremes. The Anton Paar L-Cor 8000 provides the confidence industries need to maintain compliance, efficiency and profitability in a rapidly evolving energy landscape.

For more information contact Wiaan Goosen, Anton Paar Southern Africa, +27 10 447 2744 , wiaan.goosen@anton-paar, www.anton-paar.com/za-en





