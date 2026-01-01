Mastering inline LNG flow monitoring
January 2026
Flow Measurement & Control
[Sponsored] As global demand for cleaner, more flexible energy sources continues to rise, liquefied natural gas (LNG) stands at the forefront of the energy transition. It enables the safe, large-scale transport of natural gas from production regions to fast-growing markets, supporting industries, power generation and transportation worldwide.
But ensuring precision and compliance in LNG transfer, from ship-to-shore or tank-to-truck, requires more than just robust infrastructure. It demands absolute accuracy in flow monitoring to guarantee safety, efficiency and fiscal integrity at every step of the supply chain.
Measuring LNG under cryogenic conditions
LNG must be stored and transported at cryogenic temperatures around -162°C, where even minor fluctuations can result in product loss or safety hazards. During transfer operations, whether loading tank trucks or offloading LNG carriers, precise flow measurement is critical for custody transfer, regulatory compliance and accurate billing. Flowmeters used in these conditions face extreme challenges such as temperature variations, pulsation and insulation constraints. The margin for error is slim and reliability is non-negotiable.
The Solution: Anton Paar L-Cor 8000 Coriolis Flowmeter
Engineered for excellence in cryogenic environments, the Anton Paar L-Cor 8000 redefines inline LNG flow monitoring. This Coriolis mass flowmeter delivers unmatched precision, durability and reliability, even under the harshest temperature and process conditions.
Key highlights include:
• OIML R 117-1 certification and MID 2014/32/EU compliance, ensuring suitability for fiscal and custody transfer applications.
• No moving parts, resulting in minimal maintenance and extended operational life
• Full temperature compensation for accurate measurements down to -196°C.
• Real-time monitoring and automatic data logging, with seamless integration into supervisory or control systems
Whether installed at ship docks, truck loading bays or LNG terminals, the L-Cor 8000 ensures reliable, traceable mass and volume flow data, eliminating disputes and product loss while optimising transfer efficiency.
Why choose the L-Cor 8000?
There are a number of advantages:
• Legally compliant measurement: Meets international standards for LNG custody transfer.
• High accuracy every time: Delivers verified fiscal flow data during LNG loading and unloading.
• Operational efficiency: Reduces downtime and ensures process transparency.
• Built for cryogenics: Stable, maintenance-free performance even at ultra-low temperatures.
• Seamless integration: Plug-and-play setup for marine terminals and truck stations.
Setting a new standard in LNG measurement
From liquefaction plants to distribution terminals, LNG operations demand precision that withstands extremes. The Anton Paar L-Cor 8000 provides the confidence industries need to maintain compliance, efficiency and profitability in a rapidly evolving energy landscape.
For more information contact Wiaan Goosen, Anton Paar Southern Africa, +27 10 447 2744, wiaan.goosen@anton-paar, www.anton-paar.com/za-en
Further reading:
Magnetic-inductive flowmeter with effective compact electronics and IO-link
Instrotech
Flow Measurement & Control
KOBOLD has combined two of its proven components, the successful type MIK magnetic-inductive flow meter and the popular U-PACE compact electronics, creating an exciting new compact flow instrument at the best price.
Read more...
Dosing chlorine gas safely and sustainably
Flow Measurement & Control
Chlorine gas is central to a range of industrial processes but is highly dangerous. The solution is the deployment of a system solution for chlorination from Lutz-Jesco.
Read more...
Oil monitoring solution drives performance gains for paper mill
SKF South Africa
Flow Measurement & Control
By integrating real-time monitoring with precise flow control, SKF’s Flowline oil monitor meters have significantly improved the flow rate control and performance of oil circulation lubrication systems installed on a paper mill.
Read more...
Flow measurement in mobile applications
ifm - South Africa
Flow Measurement & Control
The SU Puresonic Mobile ultrasonic sensor from ifm is characterised by its displayless design and high temperature resistance. It is ideal for mobile applications and processes with permanent media temperatures of up to 120°C.
Read more...
Optimising water quality in a building cooling system
ifm - South Africa
Flow Measurement & Control
A leading company in industrial water management has installed water treatment systems that not only optimise water quality but also help customers to improve their processes, thanks to the new insights and actions that can be generated based on the process data collected.
Read more...
New uncompromisingly simple flowmeter line for processes
Endress+Hauser South Africa
Flow Measurement & Control
The demand for simplicity in commissioning, operation and maintenance in industrial process plants has increased significantly in recent years. The new Proline 10 range of flowmeters from Endress+Hauser meets this requirement without compromise, because simplicity is the top priority.
Read more...
Rotork joins Rockwell Automation’s Technology Partner Programme
Flow Measurement & Control
Rotork has entered into the Rockwell Automation Technology Partner Programme, marking a significant step in expanding the company’s presence within the industrial automation landscape.
Read more...
Loop signature 29: Averaging or surge level control
Editor's Choice Flow Measurement & Control
There are many processes where it is undesirable for the load to suddenly change quickly, for example in the paper industry. Examples of level control have involved reasonably fast tuning. An example of a level loop tuned this way and responding to a step change in setpoint is given.
Read more...
A reliable water supply: The make or break in building metros across South Africa
VEGA Controls SA
Flow Measurement & Control
South Africa’s urban centres encounter substantial water supply challenges. Maintaining stable water infrastructure is essential for the health, economic vitality and well-being of communities.
Read more...
Uncompromising flow rate measurement
Burkert South Africa
Flow Measurement & Control
Bürkert’s FLOWave is a hygienic and safe flow measurement solution with many benefits for pharmaceutical or food production processes.
Read more...