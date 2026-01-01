Products from maxon
January 2026
Motion Control & Drives
A wide range of new products is available from motion control specialist, maxon. With a diverse technology portfolio ranging from highly integrated robotic actuators to powerful servo drives and controllers, one focus is the company’s expanded robotics solutions, in particular the High Efficiency Joints (HEJ) with compact, highly integrated quasi-direct drive (QDD) actuators. With this scalable platform, maxon consistently pursues the goal of shortening development times and reducing the overall costs for modern robotics.
Compact high-performance servo drive with safety certification
The new IDX 70 combines high power density with a compact footprint, making it ideal for mobile robotics, cobots and driverless transport systems (AGVs). The IDX 70 offers an excellent torque-to-weight ratio and is suitable for demanding industrial environments thanks to its robust design. The certified Safe Torque Off function (STO) and Safe Brake Control (SBC) ensure compliance with the highest safety standards.
Flexible, dynamic, efficient motors
The new EC frameless DT 50 is a brushless motor without a flange and is now also available with integrated Hall sensors. The design allows for optimal installation versatility, whether in articulated joints, machine tools or exoskeletons. With high torque density and outstanding efficiency, it enables precise, dynamic motion with minimal heat generation.
Precision in the smallest space
The new strain wave gearheads are designed specifically for applications with high demands on precision in torque transmission. The backlash-free design ensures exact motion control in minimal installation space, and is ideal for robotic arms, surgical instruments or optical applications. In combination with maxon drives, this results in a perfectly matched drive system from a single source, and is available in diameters of 55 and 62 mm.
Compact controllers with integrated safety
The new positioning controllers, with certified STO function up to SIL 3/PL e category 3, combine advanced control performance and safety in a compact form. They enable precise motion control in modular machines, collaborative robots or autonomous vehicles. Thanks to their versatile interfaces, they can be seamlessly integrated into existing automation systems.
Multi-axis controller for networked systems
The MiniMACS6 AMP 4-IF1 Profinet adds a Profinet communication interface to the successful MACS family. This positions the controller as a key link between motion control and industrial networking. In production environments and robotic systems, it ensures precise real-time coordination of multiple axes and processes.
Lightweight electrical mobility
In addition to industrial applications, maxon will also be showcasing its latest innovation in the field of lightweight electromobility, the BIKEDRIVE AIR S, which is the lightest full-power e-bike drive in its class. With a drive weight of just 2 kg, 90 Nm torque and whisper-quiet operation, the system sets new standards for a sporty, yet natural, riding experience.
For more information contact DNH Tradeserve, +27 11 468 2722, info@dnhtrade.co.za, www.dnhtrade.co.za
Further reading:
Actuators for precise hexapod movements
Motion Control & Drives
Aerotech, manufacturer of high-performance motion control and automation systems, is expanding its Automation1 platform. These compact hexapod devices enable the complete integration of six-axis motion systems into existing control
Read more...
SEW-EURODRIVE service centre transforms future of drive repairs
SEW-EURODRIVE
Motion Control & Drives
In a momentous step for the local industrial gearbox and drives market, SEW-EURODRIVE South Africa has formally opened a new service and repair facility alongside its headquarters in Aeroton,
Read more...
Strategic system upgrades beat mining obsolescence and drive productivity
Motion Control & Drives
Mining operations are under constant pressure to maintain output while controlling costs. One persistent challenge continues to confront the industry, knowing when and how to upgrade aging systems before they become a liability.
Read more...
Precision meets performance: The ELGD Axes Family from Festo
Festo South Africa
Motion Control & Drives
Festo has introduced the ELGD axes family, engineered for the demands of future-focused industries. With cutting-edge guide technology, exceptional rigidity and high load capacity, these axes deliver more performance within the same installation footprint.
Read more...
Condition monitoring in hazardous areas
SKF South Africa
Motion Control & Drives
SKF is further strengthening its condition monitoring offer portfolio by a newly developed hazardous area version of its Microlog Analyzer dBX portable vibration analyser.
Read more...
Rip-and-ship solution speeds up nuclear decommissioning project
Motion Control & Drives
When removing steam generators from decommissioned nuclear reactor buildings, the most economical method is to remove them in one piece. Mammoet was commissioned by Framatome to support with the removal of four steam generators from PreussenElektra’s Nuclear Power Plant Unterweser in Germany.
Read more...
WearCheck turns the focus on friction modifiers
Wearcheck
Motion Control & Drives
One of the most important features of a lubricant is the reduction of friction between two surfaces.A dditives like friction modifiers are added to perform this function. Wearcheck turns the focus on friction modifiers
Read more...
SEW-EURODRIVE transforms drivetrain uptime
SEW-EURODRIVE
Editor's Choice Motion Control & Drives
The DriveRadar IoT Suite from SEW-Eurodrive is an ideal solution for industrial condition monitoring. This powerful ecosystem of intelligent sensors, edge devices and cloud-based analytics ensures that customers have full visibility and control of their operations.
Read more...
PC-based control for flat wire motors for electric vehicles
Beckhoff Automation
Editor's Choice Motion Control & Drives
Special machine manufacturer, ruhlamat Huarui Automation Technologies has unveiled the second generation of its mass production line for flexible stators with bar winding (pins). This enables an extremely short production cycle and line changeover times, supported by PC- and EtherCAT-based control technology from Beckhoff.
Read more...
Festo’s customised automation solutions
Festo South Africa
Motion Control & Drives
From smart pneumatics to advanced process automation, Festo offers precision-engineered technologies that enable industries to operate more efficiently, reliably and fast. The company manages the entire custom design process from concept to final commissioning, saving customers time and money while allowing them to focus on their core expertise.
Read more...