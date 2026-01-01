Products from maxon

January 2026 Motion Control & Drives

A wide range of new products is available from motion control specialist, maxon. With a diverse technology portfolio ranging from highly integrated robotic actuators to powerful servo drives and controllers, one focus is the company’s expanded robotics solutions, in particular the High Efficiency Joints (HEJ) with compact, highly integrated quasi-direct drive (QDD) actuators. With this scalable platform, maxon consistently pursues the goal of shortening development times and reducing the overall costs for modern robotics.

Compact high-performance servo drive with safety certification

The new IDX 70 combines high power density with a compact footprint, making it ideal for mobile robotics, cobots and driverless transport systems (AGVs). The IDX 70 offers an excellent torque-to-weight ratio and is suitable for demanding industrial environments thanks to its robust design. The certified Safe Torque Off function (STO) and Safe Brake Control (SBC) ensure compliance with the highest safety standards.

Flexible, dynamic, efficient motors

The new EC frameless DT 50 is a brushless motor without a flange and is now also available with integrated Hall sensors. The design allows for optimal installation versatility, whether in articulated joints, machine tools or exoskeletons. With high torque density and outstanding efficiency, it enables precise, dynamic motion with minimal heat generation.

Precision in the smallest space

The new strain wave gearheads are designed specifically for applications with high demands on precision in torque transmission. The backlash-free design ensures exact motion control in minimal installation space, and is ideal for robotic arms, surgical instruments or optical applications. In combination with maxon drives, this results in a perfectly matched drive system from a single source, and is available in diameters of 55 and 62 mm.

Compact controllers with integrated safety

The new positioning controllers, with certified STO function up to SIL 3/PL e category 3, combine advanced control performance and safety in a compact form. They enable precise motion control in modular machines, collaborative robots or autonomous vehicles. Thanks to their versatile interfaces, they can be seamlessly integrated into existing automation systems.

Multi-axis controller for networked systems

The MiniMACS6 AMP 4-IF1 Profinet adds a Profinet communication interface to the successful MACS family. This positions the controller as a key link between motion control and industrial networking. In production environments and robotic systems, it ensures precise real-time coordination of multiple axes and processes.

Lightweight electrical mobility

In addition to industrial applications, maxon will also be showcasing its latest innovation in the field of lightweight electromobility, the BIKEDRIVE AIR S, which is the lightest full-power e-bike drive in its class. With a drive weight of just 2 kg, 90 Nm torque and whisper-quiet operation, the system sets new standards for a sporty, yet natural, riding experience.

For more information contact DNH Tradeserve, +27 11 468 2722 , info@dnhtrade.co.za, www.dnhtrade.co.za





